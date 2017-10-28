GOLF: Belton Woods ladies turn out in numbers for Captain’s Day

Belton Woods ladies turned out in force to support Liz Moses on her Lady Captain’s Day, despite the very difficult conditions with high winds and blustery showers.

Jules White came in with a very creditable 36 points on countback to win the day from new lady Jill Baggaley. A big well done for everyone taking part and actually managing to play 18 holes of golf.

Liz Moses with Lady Captain's Day runner-up Jill Baggaley.

The season’s trophy competitions were concluded, with the Autumn Meeting won by Gaynor Daykin in Silver and Becky Foster in Bronze, who both played well enough to receive a handicap reduction.

October Stableford Silver division was won by Trudi Galloway with an outstanding 40 points. The October Medal was also played in very tricky conditions, Silver going to Gaynor Daykin, and Ailsa Lines the Bronze.

Lesley Perrin and Val Williams concluded their fantastic Daily Mail journey with a visit to Marriott St Pierre.

Unfortunately, they lost to the eventual overall winners on the 18th during their final round.

Belton Park mixed Am-Am winning team with captain Derek Bashford. (Rob Ebsworth was unavailable for the photo).

Belton Woods are very proud of their marvellous achievement in reaching the final 16 of such a huge national competition. Well done girls, lets see if we can bring the trophy home next year.

BELTON PARK

Belton Park mixed section held their end of season Am-Am on Saturday.

Whilst the weather was fine, unfortunately the players had to cope with high winds caused by Storm Brian. However, the scores were generally good and everybody enjoyed themselves, with the course being in excellent condition and now with spectacular autumnal colours.

Stoke Rochford singles knockout championship winner Brian White.

After the competition, the players had an excellent carvery meal prepared by new chef Stuart. The players were then entertained by magician and member John Taylor who baffled the players with his ability to predict through reading the mind.

Mixed team captain Colin Mason congratulated the players on an excellent season in which they had won four, drawn two and narrowly lost two matches.

Prizes for the day were presented by captain Derek Bashford.

The winning team were Carol Taylor, Paul Thompson, Yvonne Bashford and Rob Ebsworth with an excellent 81 points.

Sudbrook Moor senior captain David Guy presenting the Friendship Cup to winners Sue Watson and Graham Mackinder.

Runners-up were Colin Mason, Nick Routledge, Annette Fordham, Grace Hale on 79, with John Taylor, John Thompson, Sue Walker-Sherriff, Olga Ebsworth third on 77.

Nearest the pin on the ladies’ sixth hole was Olga Ebsworth, whilst Colin Mason was nearest for the gents on the 14th hole.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford seniors ended their match season on a high when all seemed to flow in their favour.

On Monday, they played their final home match against Lingdale and completed the season unbeaten at home in any of their 17 matches. The last time they went a whole season without home defeat was 2005.

Last Wednesday, they visited Glen Gorse and, having not recorded an away win in their previous 16 matches, came away with the biggest win away from home in 30 years.

Last Thursday, seniors vice-captain Brian White won the final of Stoke Rochford Golf Club singles knockout championship to claim the Victory Cup. He won 1 up against Graham Gresswell, having competing in this competition without previous success for 41 years.

Stoke Rochford 4

Lingdale 4

Jim Price and Roger Nicholls lost 1 down, Brian White and Chris Woof halved, Greg Ewart and Mike Nixon halved, Cliff Mills and Mike Thornton won 3&2, Phil White and Tim Haward lost 2 down, Charles Donnison and Ray Beal lost 3&2, Brian Ayto and Barry Mitchell won 3&2, John Wright and Barry Gaunt won 2&1.

Glen Gorse 1

Stoke Rochford 7

Jim Price and David Hamilton won 2&1, Greg Ewart and Phil White lost 4&3, Brian Keightley and Mike Nixon won 1 up, Tim Haward and Chris Woof won 3&1, Ernie Armstrong and Don Werner won 4&3, Eddie Malloy and Graham Manton won 1 up, Phil Hewes and Barry Mitchell won 3&2, Brian White and Brian Ayto won 2&1.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor senior captain David Guy introduced to his year of office a new competition with a new trophy, adding to the Thursday calendar a popular and fresh change to the regular weekly singles format.

The Seniors’ Friendship Cup challenged drawn pairs to a Betterball Stableford and a very strong field contested the inaugural event, with many really interesting fresh partnerships. It looked wide open to the hopeful 22 drawn pairings, but it was a scorecard without any turbulence that emerged as overall winners.

The mixed pairing of committee man Graham Mackinder with Sue Watson had the edge over the field. Their return of 45 points went to a countback, but it was their very healthy back nine score of 25 points which proved to be the vital ingredient of the round to secure the title.

Runners-up were Phil Hall and Harry Cutmore, with 23 points on their homeward nine. Three pairings shared a result of 44 points. Harry Cruickshank with Howard Firth had the best back nine of 25 points, from John Costall with Bob Watson (22 back) and Simon Grey with John Ronan (19).

Simon Grey and John Ronan also enjoyed the best front nine score of 25 points. Many new friendships were made on the day and that was a celebration of a hugely successful innovation of the annual competition.

Captain David presented Graham and Sue with the trophy at a presentation ceremony on the occasion of his Captain’s Morning.

Other trophy and prize winners: Best Overall, winning the Captain’s Prize and The Des Godfrey Trophy – Pete Farmer; Runner-Up Handicap Division 1-3 – John Newton; Runner-Up Handicap Division 4-5 – John Came; Best Front 9 (not in previous prizes) – John Costall; Best Back 9 – Jim Carr; Hidden Par 3s Front 9 – Chris Wilmot; Hidden Par 3s Back 9 – Graham Mackinder; Nearest the Pin 7th – Nigel Corby. Nearest the Pin 12th – Mick Beasley; Longest Drive 2nd – Mick Beasley; 9-hole Putting prize – Nigel Corby (15 putts).