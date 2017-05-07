GOLF: Belton Woods ladies win first league match of the season

The first league match of the season for newly promoted Belton Woods ladies’ ‘A’ Team was held at home in blustery conditions, resulting in a thoroughly convincing 4-0 win over Toft.

The B team match against neighbours Belton Park was abandoned on the front nine with both fairways and greens deemed unplayable due to a severe hailstorm. The rescheduled match will be played in July, when it is hoped for slightly better weather.

Belton Park lady vice-captain Paula Marshall (left) playing for the Lady Secretarys team with her opponent Liz Frobisher.

The Mixed Open was held on Monday with a good turnout from both visitors and members. The Woods course was in beautiful condition and produced some fine scores.

In first place for the visitors were Malcolm and Nikki Stead with 46 points, whilst the members’ winners were Lyndon and Jennifer Hallett, also with 46 points, a pairing that are truly in form after a win in the Good Friday mixed competition.

The April Stableford Silver Division was won by Trudi Galloway with 34 points, Bronze going to Elaine Lilley with 32 points.

A non-qualifying Stableford was won by Judi Downward in the Wednesday competition, and Julie White on the Saturday.

Joseph Ablewhite

Seniors

New member Lyndon Hallett excelled in the Peter Driver Memorial Cup with a fine net 69 on a long Woodside course which saw constantly changing weather conditions – wind, rain, sleet, hail and some sun!

Results: 1 Lyndon Hallett net 69, 2 Chris Beckett 70, 3 Steve Daly 73, 4 Mike Gulliford 73, 5 Tin Win 73, 6 Colin Musson 75, 7 Bob Carke 75, 8 George Forbes 75.

Belton Woods seniors’ early season form continued with a fine 7½-½ win at home to Boston West. However, away to Rufford Park brought them back to earth with a defeat against a strong home side.

Belton Woods 7½

Boston West ½

Captain Ray Woodcock and David Dexter won 2&1, vice-captain David Toule and Les Vine won 7&6, John Browne and Mike Whitington won 5&4, Colin Musson and Mike Gulliford won 6&4, John Sabin and Mick Hall halved, Paul Stanley and Ian Nisbett won 2&1, George Forbes and Peter Bishop won 5&4, Alan Lowen and Doug Blackburn won 4&3.

Rufford Park 5

Belton Woods 3

Captain Ray Woodcock and Chris Beckett won 1 up, Gary Waterfield and John Browne won 5&4, Mike Whitington and Mick Hall won 1 up, Mike Gulliford and Ian Nisbett lost 2&1, Ken Claxon and Gordon Scott lost 5&4, Peter Bishop and Tom Rea lost 4&2, Paul Stanley and David Dexter lost 2&1, Colin Musson and Dave Inglis lost 4&3.

BELTON PARK

Forty ladies signed up to play in the annual Belton Park Lady Captain versus the Lady Secretary match last Tuesday.

The ladies battled each other on a day of sunshine and snow showers, making the playing conditions at times very cold and wet. Some ladies played their match over nine holes others played 18. One match was abandoned after 15 holes due to the adverse weather conditions.

The match was very close, resulting in a narrow victory for the Lady Captain. The ladies all enjoyed a meal and social get-together in the warmth of the clubhouse for the presentation of the rosette to the winning team.

l The previous day, Anna Clark and Annette Fordham played in the England Golf Midlands North 36 Hole Foursomes Competition at Shifnal Golf Club in Shropshire.

They had an enjoyable day despite playing this tough format. They won the morning round net competition and finished seventh after both rounds. Both are to be congratulated on a very creditable performance.

l Pam Wiggins and Ina Wood scored 44 points to become winners in the Ladies’ Ping 4BBB competition. Hopefully this score will take them through to the next round at Gainsborough in September.

l The Marjorie Moore Salver competition this year was very closely contended with four ladies on a net score of 70. The eventual winner on a countback was Sheila Mason, followed by Irene Cogger, Vicky Grindal and Pam Mackey.

C Team

Belton Park C Team took on a very strong Spalding in a thrilling and closely contested encounter.

With five matches completed, the score was 3-2 in Spalding’s favour so it all went down to the final rubber which, unfortunately for Belton, Simon Denton and Roy Allen lost on the 18th hole to finish one down. Roy and Simon were very disappointed as they had been three holes up.

Some consolation for Belton was that captain Tony Davies and Ian Carroll took the honours as top pair, winning their game 5&3, Ian once again displaying excellent skills.

Both teams agreed over a well-earned drink and superb meal that it had been an enjoyable and sporting match, played on a course in excellent condition. Entertainment was provided by local magician John Taylor.

Results: Tony Davies and Ian Carroll beat Ian Ford and Greg Wright 5&3, Stewart Boyland and Duncan Bagshaw lost to Simon Gray and Johnnay Johnson 3&1, John Taylor and Dick Short lost to Nigel Morris and Andy Richardson 1 down, Martin Clarke and Tony Redford beat Stewart Barnett and Andy Elms 2&1, Dave Wing and David Nock lost to Mike Murphy and Phil Smith 2&1, Roy Allen and Simon Denton lost to Ben Blom and Roger Davey 1 down.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford Seniors Winter League play-off final resulted in a win for Roger Green and Alec Whitelaw against Brian Ayto and David Esswood.

A mixed week for Stoke Seniors saw an away defeat followed by a home win.

Kibworth Seniors 4½

Stoke Rochford 3½

Jim Price & Stephen Major halved, Brian White & Cliff Mills halved, John Wright & Ray Elsome lost 6&5, Ernie Armstrong and Roger Green won 1 up, Greg Ewart & Mike Graves halved, David Hamilton & Eddie Plant won 4&3, Tim Haward & Les Cooper lost 7&5, Chris Woof & Alan Jessop lost 2&1.

Stoke Rochford 5

Sleaford 3

Jim Price & Glyn Staines won 2&1, Brian White & Barry Mitchell won 1 up, John Wright & Don Werner lost 1 down, Brian Ayto & Roger Nicholls halved, Barry Coop & Graham Manton won 5&4, Malcolm Edwards & Brian Keightley lost 2&1, Mike Graves & Phil White won 6&4, Ray Elsome & Ken Taylor halved.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sixteen-year-old Joseph Ablewhite kept a cool clear head on a day to be remembered two win the prestigious Slee Putter Trophy at Sudbrook Moor.

Joseph completed the April Monthly Medal five under CSS to win by a margin of three shots from the mixed field of 50 competitors.

Most definitely a star in the making, Grantham born and bred Joseph is a Year 11 student at the William Robertson Academy, Welbourn.

He is no newcomer to the game of golf, having started attending the Sudbrook Moor weekly Junior Coaching Clinic at the age of five, under the expert eye of PGA professional Tim Hutton.

Joseph’s father Mark has been totally dedicated in supporting and chauffeuring Joseph, as have many other adult members who have mentored him along the way.

Junior titles he has already in abundance, with Tiger Championship, club Junior Daily Telegraph, Junior Intermediate Champion and Matchplay Champion already under his belt. However, Joseph is the only junior member, in the 25 years of competitive golf at Sudbrook Moor, to have his name on the Slee Putter.

He has worked his way down from an initial junior handicap of 54 at the age of six years and currently plays off 21.

There are many challenges in golf and Joseph has always worked through them with grit and a smile, showing both brilliant manners and golf etiquette, a true credit to parents, club, school and, of course, himself.