GOLF: Belton Woods players contest annual memorial competition

Ruddington Grange this year played host to the annual Belton Woods captain’s away day competition.

Chosen and organised by club captain John Harrison and ably supported by his wife Jackie, 36 players including three professionals – Paul Streeter, Ian Fulton and Ben Skeets – travelled to Nottingham to compete for the Art Ozalins Memorial Trophy.

Art was a very much loved character within the club and is still sadly missed by a great many people, and this was very evident on the day.

With near perfect weather conditions and some not so perfect greens, 18 holes of golf were played on a tricky course in a Stableford format .

When all the golf was completed, everyonr was treated to a two course meal before the presentation took place, carried out by John Harrison and Rina Ozalins who donated the trophy and all the prizes on the day.

Eventual winner was Chris White with 36 points on countback from Annan Galloway and Glenn Carpenter. Fourth with 35 points was Steve Watson. Paul Streeter, for the record, came in with 38 points.

A massive thank you to Rina, John and all those who once again supported this event and continue to support in the future, and good luck to Paul Streeter in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this month.

BELTON PARK

Seniors

Forty-four seniors played Qualifying Stableford number five over the Belmont Course.

Scoring was not easy with the temperatures still very cold and a biting wind.

Results: 1 Derek Farmer 38pt ocb, 2 John Newton 38, 3 Rob Gullis 37 ocb, 4 Harry Plaice 37; back 9 – Phillip Willcock 20, front 9 – Peter Rollings.

Belton Park Seniors travelled to Newark Golf Club for their away fixture on what proved to be a very enjoyable day.

The welcome, as always, was very warm but unfortunately this was not matched by the weather which was bitterly cold and made playing condition rather tricky.

The quality of the course was excellent with Tim Stubbs playing a tremendous round, finishing with a one over par gross score.

After an excellent meal, the results were announced with a very fitting 4-4 draw after such a splendid day of golf.

There were wins for Graham Secker and Mike Bower, Tim Stubbs and Dave Martin, Bill Brogan and John McNally, with half points for Derek Little and Brian Mole, and Mike Collins and Nigel Beaumont.

Belton Park welcomed the Seniors team from Boston Golf Club to play the return match over the Ancaster Course.

The course was in magnificent condition with the greens running true and at a nice pace which added to the enjoyment.

After a number of very tight games, the Belton Park Team came out winners by 5-3.

At the after match meal, Boston Seniors captain Terry Forster thanked Belton Park for a splendid day, golf course, meal and the spirit that the games were played in – even the weather behaved itself – and that they looked forward to returning next year.

There were wins for Graham Secker and Manny Barker, Bill Brogan and Ken Ackroyd, Frank Overton and Nick Craft, Derek Little and Colin Farrington, with half points for Howard Lockwood and John McNally, and Mike Collins and Keith Brown.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Mixed

A cold wind for the second Mixed team match of the season against local competition saw Stoke Rochford come out on top, five matches to one.

Six pairs took part in the battle for success, with two matches resulting in halves.

Results: Jim & Mags McArthur (captain) beat Deggie Palmer & Anne Milsom 5&4, David & Carol Hamilton halved with Phil Drury & Bridget Yardley, Brian & Jane White halved with Keith Wright & Helen Pollard, Graham Manton & Jackie Witten beat Paul Milsom & Margaret Rippon 1 up, Richard Leverett & Sue Bellingall beat Dave Rippin & Pat Wright 4&3, Ken Taylor & Joan Lennard beat Mark Branson & Mandy Collins 6&4.

Seniors

Scraptoft 4

Stoke Rochford 4

Jim Price & Eddie Plant won 1 up, Brian Keightley & John Batty won 4&2, Alan Jessop lost 2&1, Trevor Harvey & Glyn Staines won 1 up, Stephen Major & Cliff Mills won 2 up, Greg Ewart & Tim Haward lost 3&2, Mick Rance & Roger Green lost 5&3, Mike Nixon & Phil Hewes lost 1 down.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor Senior Tim Newbery enjoyed his best scorecard this year, two under handicap with 38 points, to win the monthly Super Stableford, played from the back tees.

John Chatburn, Bryan Heydinger, Bryan Greenslade, Joe Green and Barry Kay were in hot pursuit, but it is 19-handicap Barry Rohland heading the Order of Merit after another good return.

A great achievement from newcomer to the Seniors’ Thursday roll-up, John Cooper, who aced the 12th hole from the white tees to win the entire two sweep, plus a worthy mention in the club’s history book. As John’s hole-in-one was recorded in a qualifying competition, he was also presented with a club memento and a registration in the national hole-in-one club.

The Seniors’ Summer Eclectic, in its second month of six, is led by nine-handicap Nigel Corby from current title holder, captain David Guy. Tim Newbery, Barry Rohland and Chris Wilmot are close on their heels.

Senior team captain David Guy took his squad to Kirton Holme, Boston, for their start of the League season and brought home a creditable win and four points, having won very comfortably, 5 – 1.

The A Team captain, Simon Green, travelled away for his team’s secpmd Scratch League match where they went down 4.5-1.5 to Sutton Bridge.

Simon Green, Martin Corby and Rod Clay represented Sudbrook Moor in the Lincolnshire Scratch Singles Matchplay Trophy against Sleaford last week, and put in a very creditable performance to finish with the result of a loss of 2- 1, with Simon Green winning his match.

The Tuesday Ladies are in pairs golf mode for the month of May, preparing for the forthcoming match season. The format of week one was a greensomes stableford, with a winning partnership of Doreen Fardell and Linda Whittaker, from Gladys Reynolds and Carole Chillcott, and Eileen Plummer and Chris Thompson in third.