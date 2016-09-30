GOLF: Buggies come to the rescue at Belton Park seniors’ weekend

Eighteen Belton Park seniors travelled to Hollins Hall at Shipley for a weekend of golf on what proved to be an excellent and interesting course, but with more changes in elevation than expected.

With the majority of the party choosing to walk the course on the first day and with glorious sunshine, unsurprisingly there was a clamour for buggies on the second day.

The team format for both days was a Texas Scramble, with the team of Keith Brown, Mike Bower and Graham Secker winning on the first day with a score of 46 points. The second day’s competition was won by Mike Collins, John McNally and Nigel Beaumont with a score of 44.

l Belton Park seniors welcomed the team from Milton Golf Club for the return match on what proved to be a very moist day with drizzle in the air for most of the match.

The match was played over the Brownlow Course and, although damp, was in magnificent condition again thanks to the greenkeepers.

After a very tight match at Milton earlier in the year, the home game was an emphatic 6-2 victory for Belton. Winning pairs on the day were Alan Addis and Keith Brown, Paul Skelton and George Crowford, Steve White and Nigel Beaumont, Bill Brogan and John McNally, Mike Collins and Dave Dobney, and Graham Secker and John Carey.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Longcliffe 5

Stoke Rochford 3

Stoke Rochford seniors, having played their first match in 1986, reached a landmark 900th match when they made the bi-annual trip to Longcliffe where they experienced another away loss on a wet and miserable day.

However, the course was in excellent condition, although playing very long, and the opposition provided outstanding hospitality in the clubhouse after the match. Don Werner won the competition for nearest the pin.

Results: Graham Manton and Don Werner lost 2&1, Jim Price and Chris Woof lost 4&3, John Batty and Adrian Stannard won 2&1, Barry Coop and Mike Nixon lost 3&1, Greg Ewart and Mike Dickinson halved,

Eddie Plant and Ken Taylor halved, Phil White and Brian Keightley won 1 up, Trevor Harvey and Mick Rance lost 2&1.

Greg Ewart beat off very close opposition to win this year’s Seniors Autumn Cup. Drawn together in the same group as John Booth and Phil Hewes, all three players achieved the top score of the day – 38 points.

It required a countback to the last three holes to determine the winner, with John Booth second and Phil Hewes third. Greg’s score was helped considerably by four points on the 10th and another four on the 17th with monster putts.

Two Phil’s – White and Hughes, became Stoke seniors’ Pairs Knockout champions by winning 2&1 in the final against two Mike’s – Nixon and Graves.

Brian White’s aggregate of 115 points for his best three rounds of six made him the winner of this year’s Stoke Rochford Seniors Trophy Competition.

Seniors captain Graham Manton provided a last minute challenge with a final day score of 41, securing a valiant second place with 113 points, and last year’s winner Barry Mitchell finished third with a solid 112. Best score of the final round was vice-captain Jim Price’s 42 points.

A total of 66 players participated in this competition which remains a firm favourite within the Senior Section.

SUDBROOK MOOR

The Senior Matchplay League season concluded its 23rd year with a social presentation celebration at Rutland County Golf Club.

Seventy-two senior golfers converged from the five member clubs – Gedney Hill, Lincoln’s Pottergate, Boston’s Kirton Holme, RAF Coningsby and Sudbrook Moor, to enjoy a convivial pairs’ Betterball Stableford in which a mix of the clubs were drawn into pairs and card-marking fours.

Blessed with dry autumn weather, the day produced excellent top scores. A scorecard of 47 stableford points was returned by Pete Orbine of Gedney Hill with RAF Coningsby’s Keith Cable. John Curtis of RAF Coningsby and Rob Newns of Gedney Hill amassed 46 points for second place. Sudbrook Moor’s John Chatburn with Merv Davis of Gedney Hill were third on 45.

Sudbrook Moor finished third with 402 stableford points in the Best Team of the Day

Captain Graham Mackinder’s squad from Sudbrook Moor were runners-up in the season-long inter-club Matchplay Championship