GOLF: Christmas comes early at Sudbrook Moor

The December Christmas event in the Sudbrook Moor Junior Intermediates calendar is always anticipated with much excitement and parents, supporters and all junior participants make a big festive effort, adding to the special flavour of the morning.

The fun addition of the optional festive fancy dress forms part of the prize presentation after the golf competition.

The morning weather was extremely benign and this enhanced the enjoyment for all.

Seven-year-old Daniel Agapito and father Chris made impact on the new Order of Merit and brought in the best scorecard and hence top points on the leader board, which now runs for a further five months.

A gross birdie and one par revealed their true talent as the newest partnership in the scheme, with Daniel already playing off 33 handicap and dad off 25.

A personal best return came from runners-up 10-year-old Lilliya Greene and father Martin. The current trophy and title holders, Stuart and Blake Smith, were one shot adrift to receive third prize.

Last season’s runners-up, father Ronie Alipio and 22 handicap Peter, were also under par and had to put up with fourth place. Multi-winners, 16-year-old Joseph Ablewhite with Scott Griffiths, had a very steady start, as did past winners John Russell and nine-year-old Izzy Linsley.

Others in the scheme are mother and daughter Charlotte and Sophie Robinson, Adrian, Ollie and William Hands, Rob and James Farrant, Kev and Jessica Woollas, Jasmin, and Melissa and Mia Mawson.

The new Birdie Tree bears one achievement – a birdie three on par four hole number four, recorded by Chris and Daniel Agapito.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

On a spring-like day, 49 Stoke Rochford seniors played a Nexas Ramble as part of their Winter Warmers series.

Winners with 90 points were Colin Doughty, Roger Green and Richard Leverett. Runners-up with 88 points were Trevor Harvey, Colin Howett and Gareth Hughes, on countback from John Booth, Eddie Plant and John Wright.

After seven rounds, 67 seven seniors have played at least one round, with overall leader David Hamilton on 23 points. Brian White has 18 and three others are on 17 points.