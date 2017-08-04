GOLF: Fifteen former lady captains play in annual Belton Park event

Fifteen former section leaders played in the annual Belton Park Past Lady Captains’ Day event – their captaincies spanning over four decades.

Jean Oakley, captain in 1977, and her then vice-captain Anne Shaw played a friendly nine holes, whilst the others played a competitive but friendly 18-hole stableford.

From left - Linda Moss (Toft GC) and David Burnett presenting the Enid Burnett Trophy to the Belton Park lady winner Ina Wood.

The event was organised by Sheila Mason, captain in 2016. Sheila was the eventual winner on 35 points. Carol Steele and Sue Mitchell enjoyed a close match, with Carol gaining second place on countback with a score of 33 points.

Other past captains attended the meal and presentation following the competition to enjoy this very social occasion.

On one of the better days of the week, Belton Park played a fourball betterball stableford competition with their guests on Ladies’ Invitation Day.

They played on the Brownlow course, holes 1-18, with a two tee start on the first and the ninth. This helped to create a more social occasion, with the majority of players staying for the presentation after a delicious cold buffet.

Belton Woods pair Lesley Perrin and Val Williams won the sixth round of of the Daily Mail Foursomes competition.

The invited ladies came from clubs within Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

The ladies were welcomed on their starting tees by club captain Derek Bashford and vice-captain Colin Mason. The course was in excellent condition and played extremely well.

Belton Park’s young stag deer gave an impressive show, congregating around the 10th tee for the ladies to admire whilst enjoying their refreshments halfway round.

There were nearest the pins on all the par three holes. The visitors’ holes were the sixth, over the pond, and the 17th, whilst the members aimed for the fourth and 14th, over the larger pond, plus there were prizes for the best scores on the front and back nine holes.

Belton Woods' Gaynor Daykin with the Past Captains' Competition trophy at Laceby Manor.

The winning pair was one of the first to go out – Ina Wood and her guest from Toft Golf Club, Linda Moss, who came in with a fantastic score of 49 points. Second were Veronica Rose and Gini Bolton, her guest from Ruddington Grange Golf Club, on 43 points, with Olga Ebsworth and Glynis Winrow, from Bedford County, third with 41 points on countback.

The best front nine went to Jan Johnson and Elizabeth Moses, Belton Woods GC, with 23 points, whilst best back nine winners were Cathryn Morris and Penny Leadbetter from Radcliffe on Trent GC with 23 points.

The guest who won the nearest the pin on the sixth was Di Brown from Pinner GC and on the 17th, Di Grocock from Sleaford GC. For the home players, Joy Stepney was the nearest on the fourth and Helen Long on the 14th. Congratulations go to all the winners.

The winning Belton Park player was presented with the Enid Burnett Trophy by David Burnett who also gave the ladies a beautiful bouquet of flowers each.

In weeks previously, the ladies competed for the Sybil Brownlow Trophy, an 18-hole medal competition played on the Brownlow course (1-18). The winner was Yvonne Bashford 89-19=70, with Julie Hamer 87-14=73 second and Grace Hale third with 95-20=75.

The following week was the Ladies’ Three Trophies competition. This 18-hole medal competition is divided by handicap – the Captain’s Salver for players with a handicap of 1-20, the Secretary’s Cup for handicaps of 21-28, and the Long Handicap Cup for handicaps of 29-36.

The Captain’s Salver was won by Kathleen Bell 88-20=68, the Secretary’s Cup by vice-captain Paula Marshall 92-22=72, and the Long Handicap Cup by Jean Sutcliffe 102-29=73.

C Team

Belton Park enjoyed an impressive victory over a strong Sleaford team, triumphing by four matches to two.

Team captain Tony Davies commented on the win: “It was a hard match, we did well. After four rubbers, it was level at 2-2.

“The turning point came when Andrew Macgowan and John Cooke won the fifth match 3&2.

“I would like to congratulate all our players, they have yet again given their all.”

Sleaford captain Al Pearson praised the Belton Park course and its green staff, as well as the catering staff for a superb meal. He said he looked forward to the return fixture at Sleaford.

Results: (Belton Park names first): Tony Davies and Stewart Boylan beat Al Pearson and John Marriott 5&3, Simon Denton and Steve Mitchell lost to Jim Robertson and Bill Gault 3&2, John Cooke and Andrew Macgowan beat Wynne Hogarth and Graham Godbold 3&2, Keith Smith and Ben Bayliss beat Tony Cook and John Fitzsimmons 5&3, Ian Carroll and Gary Clark lost to Stuart Calver and Mark Kierstan 3&2, Roy Allen and Bob Rogers beat John Bateman and Roy Hunter 4&3.

BELTON WOODS

Ladies

Belton Woods pair Lesley Perrin and Val Williams won round six of the Daily Mail Foursomes competition 2&1 against Cleethorpes at home.

So, only round seven to go before the final at Marriott St Pierre Hotel and Country Club – so good luck to them for the next match.

County Past Captains’ Day was held at Laceby Manor, Grimsby, where Belton Woods’ very own Gaynor Daykin won the overall competition.

The Belton Woods team, comprising Gaynor, Jackie Wilson, Wendy Stewart and Pat Haynes finished fourth in the team event.

Another great win was achieved by Elaine Lilley and Jaqui Francis in the regional final of English Golf’s Australian Spoons event at Newcastle under Lyme Golf Club. They progress forward to the final which will be held at Woodhall Spa later this month.

The final B team league match of the season was held at home against neighbours Belton Park.

The Belton Woods ladies secured a 2½-1½ win, thus securing their position in the same league for 2018.

Par Comp 4 was won by Kylie Bullimore with an impressive plus 4 and a much wanted one shot cut. July Medal – Silver division, Lorraine Robertson net 74; Bronze division, Liz Moses net 75.

Seniors

Belton Woods seniors’ July Medal saw Andy Davidge take the plaudits with a fine 68 net, including the highlight of a hole-in-one at the fifth on the Lakes course.

It was a fine day weatherwise which saw a number of fine scores for a number of low handicap players.

Results: 1 Andy Davidge net 68, 2 Ken Claxon 69, 3 Pete Stephenson 71, 4 Bob Clarke 73, 5 Neil Hoyle 73, 6 David Toule 73.

The July Stableford saw ever consistent Ken Claxon take the win on a damp and windy day on the Lakes course with 38 points.

Others: 2 Colin Thornton 34, 3 Norman Tidy 34, 4 Alan Lowen 33, 5 Paul Stanley 32, 6 Peter Stephenson 31, 7 Ray Woodcock 31.

Captain’s Day was played this year literally under a cloud. Captain Ray Woodcock had fretted over the weather forecast beforehand but it all worked out with some good golf and fine refreshments and food at the halfway house and afterwards in the clubhouse.

Played over the Lakes course, most got wet with some walking in early, but generally an enjoyable day was had by all, raising substantial funds for the captain’s charity, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Overall winner was Doug Blackburn with 39 points. Runner-up was Mike Gulliford, ahead of third placed Roger Hanratty. Over-75s – John Bratt, 18 handicap and under – captain Ray, 19 handicap and over Les Vine.

Special prizes went to Les Vine, for nearest the line on the straightest drive, whilst nearest the pins on the second and 11th were Andy Davidge and Gary Waterfield. Best Value was won by Colin Boother and prizes for birdie twos went to Henry Knight and Steve Daly.

Rutland County 4

Belton Woods 4

Vice-captain David Toule and Paul Stanley lost 2-1, Gary Waterfield and Doug Blackburn won 1 up, Colin Thornton and Mike Whitington won 4-3, Ken Claxon and Alan Nisbett lost 2 down, Andy Davidge and Mick Hall won 4-2, George Forbes and Henry Knight lost 2-1, Les Vine and John Browne lost 1down, Colin Musson and Gordon Scott won 7-6.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Stoke Rochford held its Centenary Summer Pairs competition on Friday.

The club would like to thank all competitors for their support and look forward to seeing everyone again in the near future.

Nearest the pin prizes were sponsored by Virtu Honda of Grantham, with a car of choice the prize for a weekend.

Nearest on the third hole was John Wagland (6ft 8in), of Cottingham Park, who kindly donated his prize to the captain’s charity, to be auctioned off later in the year. Lincoln’s Steve Shepherd was nearest on the 12th with 7ft 9in.

Pairs results: 1 S. Holiday & J. Wagland (Cottingham Park) 48pt, 2 J. Purdy & R. Johns (Stoke Rochford & Aspley Guise Woburn) 45, 3 G. Skerritt & D. Hamilton/Palmer (Stoke Rochford & Greetham Valley) 43 ocb, 4 M. Angel & A. Crane (Stoke Rochford & Birstall) 43 ocb, 5 J. Lemmon & S. Lemmon (Stoke Rochford) 43.

Seniors

Lincoln 4

Stoke Rochford 4

Stoke seniors came away with a rare and creditable draw.

This result came after a nail-biting wait for the final pair of Tim Haward and Barry Mitchell to achieve the half that was required.

Results: Graham Manton & Trevor Harvey won 2&1, Glyn Staines & Don Werner won 2&1, Ernie Armstrong & Brian Ayto halved, Barry Coop & Charles Donnison lost 5&4, John Wright & Phil Hewes lost 5&3, Stephen Major & Mike Graves won 3&1, Ray Elsome & Greg Ewart lost 6&5, Barry Mitchell & Tim Haward halved.

The Nottinghamshire 6

Stoke Rochford 2

Stoke seniors’ first ever visit to Cotgrave was on a very wet day.

The result was a reverse of the score in the match at Stoke Rochford earlier in the year.

Results: Jim Price & Mike Graves lost 2&1, Brian White & Barry Gaunt won 6&4, David Hamilton & Chris Woof lost 3&1, Ray Elsome & Brian Keightley won 4&3, Alan Jessop & Tim Haward lost 4 down, Roger Green & Cliff Mills lost 4&3, John Wright & John Batty lost 9&7, Ray Beal & Mike Nixon lost 5&4.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Time for a mid-season news round-up of all the current club Orders of Merit.

Father and son Nigel and Martin Corby are the top two of the running scoreboards with impressive form. Nigel, who plays off a handicap of nine, has came of age to join in his first full season of the Thursday senior calendar and leads the Senior Golfer of the Year monthly qualifiers, which are played in medal format from the championship tees.

Son Martin, 31, five times club champion and playing off three, has been in the lead position of the main club mixed monthly Order of Merit, the Sword of Achievement, since the season started, with a current total of 125 points. Eight months into the season, and Martin is the only player of the 80 competitors to score points in all eight of the monthly medals, with his best six scores counting towards the title.

With four monthly events yet to be played, Martin will be focusing on many more personal achievements, but one will surely be to replace his best six scores with even better ones, looking for an all-time club record in November. Martin has held the title once before, five years ago.

The Seniors’ Super Stableford Series, played over 10 months from white tees, is headed by Barry Rohland, enjoying his first involvement in the Thursday events and showing great consistency in all events.

Nigel Corby is breaking an existing record in the Seniors’ six month Eclectic, and his weekly scores have shot him to the top after the fourth month, with already an eclectic net score better than any previous player, and with more opportunities to make further impact.

In the main club half year mixed Eclectic, current title holder John McLaren is chuffed to again be in the lead of this season’s field, with a three shot margin after just two months.

The monthly Rainbow stableford series is in its seventh month and has been dominated by Steve Martin for much of the season. Steve’s aggregate score is 240 stableford points, accumulated from his best six results, and he will be looking to better those six scores to increase his chances of a December title.

Other players in contention for the titles: Senior Golfer of the Year – David Guy, Pete Farmer; Sword of Achievement – Simon Green, Andrew Dolby; Senior Super Stableford – David Guy, Mick Massingham; Senior Eclectic – Tim Newbery, Barry Rohland; Main Club Eclectic – Mick Lincoln, Simon Green; The Rainbow – Chris Wilmot, Ronie Alipio. Best lady in the running results: Main Club Sword –Sue Watson; Senior Golfer of the Year – Sue Watson; The Rainbow – Zoe Martin.