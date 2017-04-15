GOLF: Jean and Ged triumph in Belton Park sunshine

Glorious, sunny but breezy conditions greeted golfers for the Belton Park Freda Shipley Trophy on Sunday.

The competition was played in a mixed betterball par bogey format and a competitive turnout of 23 pairs battled for the trophy.

The winning pair with an excellent score of +5 were Jean Sutcliffe and Ged O’Reilly. In second place with +4 were Anita Bartys and Tom Parry, whilst third with +3 on countback were Enid and Nick Maltby.

A strong field of 77 pairs took part in the RAF Spitalgate Cup in glorious April conditions on Saturday.

Some excellent scores were recorded but the final winners,with an excellent score of 46 points were Joseph Clayton and Bruce Macfarlane, on countback from Glen Cooper and Andy Goy, and Simon Stuart and John Whaler.

In fourth place on 42 points were Brian Short and Steve Turton, on countback from Alex Green and James Meredith, and Michael Bridges and Robert Guymer.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor’s Rainbow Series, with its running scoreboard, is building very positively for Steve Martin, Malcolm Edwards and Jonny Oxby who hold the top three positions after three months.

Overall wins in the monthly events have come from Malcolm Edwards, Paul Price and Steve Martin. Best scorecards of the year have all been 46-pointers, returned by Onie Ison, who now plays off 16, Steve Martin reduced at that time to 21, and Malcolm Edwards who was cut to 18.

The 2015 Rainbow champion Onie Ison is in overall fourth position, from Michael Lincoln in fifth and Chris Wilmot sixth, 6th. Reigning title holder Lewis Anthony has not made his move yet and sits in 21st place with 89 points.

Best lady in the series is currently Zoe Martin, on 90 points, and then Helen Davidson on 67.

In its third season, this is an extremely popular format and already 74 competitors from right across the club, have put in scores. The format is stableford, and a player’s best six rounds are built into the eventual aggregate prizes.

The twos sweep is shared out after 12 events, from the usual massive pot of entry fees, and so far Phil Hall, Barry Pogson, Keith Moore, Darren Nicholson, Martin Corby, Jeff Ward, Orlando Pabunan, Chris Wilmot, Amanda Edwards, Pete Armstrong, Neil Skelton, Lewis Anthony, Dave Sharples, Ian Mason and Steve Martin are all guaranteed a dividend.

Other players with an aggregate of 100+ points this season are Darren Nicholson 108, Paul McCarthy 107, Barry Rohland 107, Ronie Alipio 107, Miles Thorndike 105, Richard Hubbert 103, Barry Pogson 103, and Michael Coupland 101.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Stoke Rochford played their first mixed match of the summer season on Sunday, at home to South Kyme.

It was the also the first time that new organisers Mags and Jim McArthur were initiated into the world of friendly mixed golf. Under their leadership, the team had a good 5½-1½ home win on a glorious sunny day with very quick greens.

Results: Jim & Mags McArthur v Ray & lady captain Sue Duncan won 3&2, Don & Dorne Werner v Paul & Sue Roberts won 2&1, Darrell Knight & Roni Proctor v Pete Zammit & Heather Dopierala lost 1 down, David & Carol Hamilton v Jody & Helen Kirchner won 5&3, Graham Manton & Jackie Witten v Geoff & Sue Annibal halved, Alan & Janet Jessop v Graeme & Lorna Cambell won 3&2, Brian & Jane White v Ian & Yvonne Prior won 1 up.