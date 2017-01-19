GOLF: John takes over the reins as Belton Woods men’s captain

Belton Woods men’s golf section held their Annual General Meeting at which Paul Perrin relinquished his position as club captain and handed over the reins to John Harrison.

John, who originates from Hartlepool and who has always been a member at Belton Woods since he took up golf just over 11 years ago, is a very big character and is known by many inside and outside the club as being extremely lively and charismatic.

Belton Park's 'outstanding junior of the year' Ollie Mitchell receives his trophy from former club captain Ian Whyte.

In his acceptance speech, John expressed what a great honour it was to be given the position as club captain for 2017 and said he was looking forward with great excitement and optimism to what lies ahead..

John and newly-elected lady captain Liz Moses have decided to join forces in fund raising as much money as they can in the coming year for their charity, which will be Rainbows hospice for children and young people in the East Midlands

The committee and all members would like to wish John, Liz and junior captain Ted Morris all the best for the coming year.

BELTON PARK

Retiring Belton Park junior captain Danny Parker hands over the reins to his replacement Ollie Mitchell.

Belton Park Golf Club held its junior AGM on Saturday.

Club professional Mike Timson outlined a very positive past year for the section, with substantially increased member numbers, the introduction of more coaching and a regular Friday night competition on the course, open to all.

There had been a number of closely contested competitions for juniors and two members had been selected to play for Lincolnshire.

Past club captain Ian Whyte presented the cup he donated for the ‘outstanding junior of the year’ to Ollie Mitchell.

Retiring junior captain Danny Parker then highlighted the high points of his year, which were the day he helped at the Mini Olympics where the golf club gave primary school pupils from around the Grantham area a taste of golf , together with his Captain’s Day when he thanked his parents for their help.

He then handed over to the new captain Ollie Mitchell who thanked Mike Timson for his support of the junior section and wished all a successful golfing year.

For anyone interested in joining, contact head professional Mike Timson on 01476 542903 or email pro@beltonpark.co.uk

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford seniors’ Winter Warmer competition this week was a reverse index individual stableford.

Played in in the strongest of winds, the winner was Brian Nightingale who scored 38 points, winning on countback from Roger Green. Third was Brian Keightley with 37 points, also on countback.

The series overall leader is David Hamilton with 30 points, with Phil Hewes, Brian Keightley and Brian White sharing second place on 23.

SUDBROOK MOOR

A beautiful January morning at Sudbrook Moor brought with it a clutch of remarkably good scorecards in the mixed seniors’ competition on their first outing of the month.

Barry Kay was overall best of a big turnout and was the one who enjoyed a new lower handicap, following a 42-pointer off 27 handicap, reduced to 26.0. Two halves of 22 and then 20 points showed Barry’s very steady composure.

Bob Watson, off 16, was best of his division with 40 points. Runner-up in Handicap Division 21 to 36, also on 40 points, was Frank Brumpton with a very strong back nine score of 22, including a birdie two on the seventh.

The CSS was 40 points and what a fine group there was on 39, including leading lady of the day, Sue Watson, playing to her 32 handicap. Also on 39, Barry Rohland, Harry Cruickshank, Francis Haw and Nigel Corby all played very tidily, and all with solid front and back halves.

The twos sweep was shared by four, including Barry Rohland who recorded two birdie twoss on his card, on hole 12 and the very much more difficult hole, number 15. Nigel Corby, continually making his mark as the newcomer to senior golf, straight after his 55th birthday, carded a birdie two on the sixth.

Tony Rose birdied the seventh and Tim Newbery, as current Eclectic title holder, and chasing the latest title in the six month event, recorded a two on the tricky 16th.

Tim is making his mid-season move, and only two-and-a-half shots behind the Eclectic leader Dave Leslie, senior captain David Guy is in second place. John Came is enjoying his most successful season ever, and in third spot, sits only one shot adrift.

In the recent Captain’s Christmas Charity Stableford, John Costall aced the 16th par three, from the yellow tees, and recorded his second hole-in-one of the year, both part of the senior weekly roll-up.