GOLF: More than 140 players contest annual Belton Park charity Am-Am

BELTON PARK

A field of 144 golfers took to the fairways and greens of Belton Park Golf Club to join Derek Bashford for the annual captain’s day charity Am-Am.

Sudbrook Moor Open Invitation AM AM winners The Rat Pack are, from left - Michael Coupland, Andy Newman, Bob Ewen and Mick Lincoln.

On a perfect day for golf, players were greeted on the tee by the captain and offered some small mementos of the day before teeing off in teams of four.

The course, it must be said, was in fantastic condition and all members acknowledged the quality of it throughout the day, for which the green staff were warmly thanked during the captain’s speech.

The food offered to players at the halfway house was very welcome and also very well organised. In particular ,special mention should be made of the exceptional homemade cakes on offer.

A fantastic barbecue was laid on by club general manager Steve Rowley and his team who was again warmly thanked by the members.

Winners with 97 points were John Taylor, Andrew Hodgson, Alwyn Marshall and Bob Crawford. Just one point adrift were runners-up Chris Mottershead, Stewart Boylan, Alistair Holmes and Derek Farmer.

Other prizes: longest drive 10th – Alex Chamberlain; straightest drive 18th – Mick Sims; nearest pin 6th – Danny Coyle; nearest pin 14th – Andrew Hodgson; putting – Ben Baylis, 16 putts; chipping – Jim Wiggins, Dick Short, 30 points,

As is traditional on the captain’s day, a very strong field of BPGC ladies’ teams took to the course for a nine-hole Texas scramble competition.

Winners were Carol steel, Issie guest, Gill Briggs and Wendy Wright, whilst runners-up were Irene Coffey, Sue Mitchell, Linda Midgley and Veronica Rose.

In excess of £1,600 was raised on the day and this will be added to the total already donated by Belton Park members, bringing the amount raised so far in the captain’s year to £8,000. Two charities, Prostate Cancer UK and St Barnabas Hospice, will be the beneficiaries of the donations received.

C Team

Ian Carroll and Dave Wing took the honours as top pair in the match by winning their game in style with a record score of 9&7, to lay the foundations for a 4-2 victory over Stoke Rochford.

Belton found themselves in strong position after winning the first three games, but Stoke came back strongly and won the next two. Everything depended on the last rubber and, fortunately for Belton, Simon Denton and Alan Needham – who was making his debut for the team – won 7&5 to clinch a fine victory.

Belton team captain Tony Davies thanked his vice-captain Ian Carroll and all his players for their loyalty and dedication.

Stoke Rochford club captain Martin Harvey thanked Tony for his warm welcome and asked him to congratulate the green staff for a wonderfully presented golf course, and the catering staff for a superb meal.

Stoke team captain Jim McArthur congratulated Belton on their win and looked forward to the return fixture in September.

Results (Belton names first): Tony Davies and Steve Mitchell beat Jim McArthur and Martin Harvey 4&3, Keith Smith and Richard Pallier lost to Matt Allan and Brian White 3&2, John Cooke and David Swayne lost to Darrell Knight and Gavin Green 3&2, David Capindale and Stewart Boylan beat Bob Bennett and Martin Bellamy 4&3, Ian Carroll and Dave Wing beat Michael Green and Don Werner 9&7, Simon Denton and Alan Needham beat Dave Bostock and David Hamilton 7&5.

BELTON WOODS

Ladies

Lorraine Robertson triumphed again and added to her growing 2017 trophy collection with a net 72 in tricky conditions following the inclement weather of the previous week.

Lorraine took the Belton Woods Trophy net competition, whilst the gross was won by Shirley King with a 93.

Earlier in the week, lady captain Liz Moses continued her great form, winning the Weekday Trophy with 35 points, a stableford competition that was played in a deluge of rain. Congratulations to all those ladies that ventured out.

In contrast, Chris Reynolds was representing Great Britain at the world Transplant Games in sunny Spain and is returning home with a silver medal.

Lesley Perrin and Val Williams continue on their way towards St Andrews with a fine win on the 18th at Luffenham Heath in The Daily Mail foursomes. They are now through to the sixth round, a great performance.

Finally, Belton Woods hosted Melton Mowbray in a very friendly match which ended up as a half and was played in lovely weather with great company, surely the way golf should be played.

Seniors

On a bright sunny day, Belton Woods seniors maintained their strong home form with a 4&2 win over Carholme.

Captain for the day was David Toule.

Results: David Toule and Steve Daly won 6-5, Gary Waterfield and Mick Hall lost 3-2, Henry Knight and Paul Stanley won 5-4, Neil Hoyle and Ian Nisbett lost 4-2, Alan Lowen and John Sabin won 3-3, Colin Thornton and Dave Inglis won 3-2.

One of the big days for the seniors’ captain is the away day which this year was held at South Kyme.

Captain Ray Woodcock was gratified to have fine weather after recent days of non-stop rain. A good day was had by all with some fine golf played.

Results: 1 Lyndon Hallett 41pt, 2 Phil Stannard 41, 3 John Billett 39; over-75s – Les Vine 37; nearest pin for 3 on 18th – Colin Thornton, nearest pin on 14th – Mick Hall; longest drive – Neil Hoyle; nearest the ‘barrel’ – Steve Daly; best value – Norman Tidy.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford 7

Blankney 1

Another convincing home victory for Stoke Rochford, with only the captain’s game reaching the last green.

There were some big wins with Phil White and Barry Gaunt’s 8&6 victory being surpassed by Greg Ewart and Tim Haward who won 8&7, the largest win margin so far this season.

Results: Jim Price and Ken Taylor won 2 up, John Wright and Ray Beal won 5&4, Trevor Harvey and Don Werner won 2&1, Mike Graves and Alan Jessop lost 3&2, Mike Dickinson and Roger Nicholls won 3&2, Roger Green and Cliff Mills won 3&2, Phil White and Barry Gaunt won 8&6, Greg Ewart and Tim Haward won 8&7.

Stoke Rochford 4½

Beeston Fields 3½

The inaugural fixture against Beeston Fields was played on the wettest of days.

Beeston brought a strong team and found themselves giving away shots in every game except the first.

Results: Jim Price and Greg Ewart won 4&3, Brian White and Phil Hewes won 2&1, Phil White and David Hamilton won 2&1, Chris Woof and Tim Haward lost 2&1, Brian Keightley and Mike Nixon halved, Stephen Major and Mick Rance won 2&1, Mike Dickinson and Glyn Staines lost 5&4, Eddie Plant and Cliff Mills lost 6&5.

SUDBROOK MOOR

The theme for this year’s Sudbrook Moor Team Am-Am Day was Bygones and, very appropriately, the annual Guest Day was graced with many past members, including family members from around the country.

The format required a minimum of one guest per team, and a stableford betterball, with spot prizes, brought forth a red hot sensational scorecard from Team Rat Pack, comprising Andy Newman, Michael Coupland, Mick Lincoln and their guest from Sleaford Golf Club, Bob Ewen

It was just one of those days with all four team members on unstoppable form, with a round packed full of positives, galvanising the final team score with a great 18th hole when all four scores counted. In more ways than one, The Rat Pack stood out from the rest of the field, having made a fantastic effort to dress the part and tune into the atmosphere of the day.

Runners-up were Team Steve and his Vinyls, comprising competition secretary Steve Davis with daughter Caroline, Chris Wilmot, and guest from Beedles Lakes, Liam Todd. Their score of 89 included a crucial four-pointer hole with a birdie two prize from Caroline Davis who also bagged the trophy for Longest Drive for Ladies.

Team Once Upon a Dream were third on 87 points, with Ronie Alipio and teenage son Peter, Orlando Pabunan and guest from Belton Wood, Dan Fowler.

The twos sweep was shared by guests Levi Desmond (2), Steve Parr, Les Watson and Jay Griffiths, and members Simon Green (2), Bob Watson, Caroline Davis, Darren Nicholson, David Guy and John Newton.

The Longest Drive for Gents Trophy was won by Ronie Alipio with a tidy drive with his new club. Spot prizes for Nearest the Pins, on holes three and 16, were sealed by guest Andy Noble and member Simon Green respectively.

Other leading scores: Graham Mackinder’s Team Dolly Mixtures 86, Simon Green and his Same Old Team 86, Jim Carr and The Pink Fluffy Unicorns 85, Darren Nicholson and Team Lycra Swing 85, Paul Green’s Team Play Back 85, David Guy and The Old Stagers 84, Mick Massingham’s Old Relics 84, Trevor Whatton and his Team Turning Over a New Leaf 81, Mick Beasley and Those Who Can’t Remember 79.