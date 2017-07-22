GOLF: Nearly 170 players contest annual memorial match at Stoke Rochford

STOKE ROCHFORD

Last Saturday saw the fifth annual Memorial Tournament for the Chris Jones Trophy, played in ideal weather conditions at Stoke Rochford Golf Club, with some very good scores recorded on the day.

Belton Park men's gross champion Levi Desmond.

Seventy-one members and 98 guests played throughout the day and enjoyed the tremendous looking course. A full field of 169 people took part, the first starting their rounds at 6.30am and the last guests teeing off at 3.10pm

A raffle and an auction were held following the evening presentation, and were well supported, raising to date approximately £2,500 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and the British Heart Foundation.

Guests and members then enjoyed a fabulously prepared buffet by Andy, Tracey and all their staff.

Results: Overall Trophy winner – Penny Hallam 42pt; Gross – 1 Nick Watson 39, 2 Meg Illingworth 35 (bk 9); Members, male – 1 Paul Knapp 41, 2 Steve Ward 40 (bk 9), 3 Rob Newham 40, 4 Jeff Purdy 39; Ladies, members & guests – 1 Hattie Dow 41, 2 Pam Watson 40, 3 Denise Parker 39, 4 Dorne Werner 38; Guests, male – 1 Les Toyne 39, 2 Jack Berry 37 (bk 9), 3 Chris Carr 37 (bk 6), 4 Ross Denton 37; Nearest the Pin 12th – John Hitchman; Straightest Drive 10th – Pete Plummer; Juniors – Jack Rawson & Sam Jones.

Belton Park men's net champion Michael Green.

Barry, Rachel and Will would like to thank Stoke Rochford management for their continued support, Gareth and his team for their hard work on the course, Tracey and Andy for their work in keeping everyone fed and watered throughout the whole day, and to all members and guests for joining them on the day and into the evening to remember their son Chris.

Seniors

Blankney Seniors 5½

Stoke Rochford 2½

Stoke Rochford seniors found it as difficult as ever to win away from home.

Results: Jim Price and Trevor Harvey won 4&3, Brian Keightley and Barry Mitchell halved, Ray Beal and Mike Dickinson lost 3&2, Cliff Mills and Glyn Staines lost 2&1, Roger Green and Mike Graves lost 3&2, David Hamilton and Steve Major lost 3&2, Brian White and Phil Hewes won 1 up, John Wright lost 2&1.

BELTON PARK

Fifty-four players took part in the Belton Park men’s club championships in warm, muggy conditions on Sunday.

There were some excellent scores, particularly in the morning. However, in the afternoon a quite brilliant 64 from Levi Desmond (equalling the course record), added to his 68 in the morning, saw him win the Clements Scratch Bowl with a gross 36 hole score of 132 (10 under par) – a new course record for 36 holes.

Second best gross went to Will Hopkins (138), third was Jack Diment (141) and Harry Glenn (148) was fourth.

Best gross am – John Duke (73) on countback, Best gross pm – John Kirkup (72) on countback.

The best net 36 hole and Shaw Memorial Trophy went to Michael Green (137). Runner-up was Ed Glenn (138), ahead of Tom Cooper (139) third and Joe Clayton (140) fourth.

Best net am – James Stevenson (66), Best net pm – Tim Shaw – (69).

Seniors

Postponed from June due to bad weather, the Medal was finally played over the Woodside, with Bob Privett coming out on top with a fine net 66.

The day was windy and there was a brief shower which did not make for easy scoring, and Bob’s effort was to be commended. For captain Ray Woodcock a not so laudable performance, with a bunker resulting in a 14!

Results: 1 Bob Privett net 66, 2 Neil Hoyle 69, 3 John Sabin 69, 4 John Bilott 70, 5 Steve Daly 71, 6 Colin Musson 73, 7 Bob Blake 73, 8 Lyndon Halett 73.

Three home inter-club matches at the start of the month resulted in two wins and one defeat.

Belton Park 2

Greetham Valley 4

Ray Woodcock and David Dexter won 3-2, David Toule and Colin Musson lost 2-1, Gary Waterfield and John Browne won 3-2, Colin Thornton and Les Vine lost 1 down, Alan Lowen and John Thomson lost 1 down, Henry Knight and Ian Nesbitt lost 2 down.

Belton Park 6

Toft 2

Ray Woodcock and Mike Gulliford won 1 up, David Toule and John Browne won 2-1, Gary Waterfield and Colin Musson won 5-4, Ken Claxon and David Dexter won 4-3, Colin Thornton and Ian Nisbett won 1 up, Les Vine and John Thomson lost 1 down, Henry Knight and Lyndon Hallett lost 2 down, Mike Whitington and Chris Beckett won 8-7.

Belton Park 6½

Blankney 1½

Ray Woodcock and Ian Nisbett won 5-4, David Toule and Tony Slipper won 2-1, Gary Waterfield and John Browne won 3-2, Colin Thornton and Alan Lowen won 1 up, Ken Claxon and Chris Beckett won 2-1, Tin Win and Les Vine won 2-1, Bob Blake and Mike Whitington won 1 up, Tom Rea and Henry Knight lost 3-2.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Midway through the six month season, the Junior Intermediates’ pairings are tightly packed on the Order of Merit scoreboard.

Current title holders Scott Griffiths and Joseph Ablewhite remain at the top, following their July scorecard, but newcomers Simon Green and seven-year-old son Alfie enjoyed a splendid personal best round to share this month’s honours, leaping into second spot in the summer rankings.

Eleven-year-old Lilliya and father Martin Greene also had s personal best, adding top points to launch them to third spot. Five-year-old Owen Green with dedicated Andrew Green sit well in fourth, from grandad Stuart Smith with Blake.

Sophie Robinson played with grandad Graham Dolan, whilst James Farant brought forth another fine scorecard with his father Rob, and for them too another personal best. Other pairings adding points this month were Daniel and Chris Agapito, Alan and Reuben Staines, Adrian and Will Hands, and Ronie and Peter Alipio.

Birdies on the scorecards were positive factors in the day’s overall outcome, with one apiece for Simon and Alfie Green, Martin and Lilliya Greene, Stuart and Blake Smith, and Ronie and Peter Alipio.

Sudbrook ladies enjoyed a very sweet home result in one of their summer friendly fixtures when they met Boston West. Captain of the day Chris Thompson led the pairings to a halved match, 1.5-1.5, with an all square finish for her match with Eileen Plummer, and a very solid win for Joan Doughty with Hnin Shein, and a loss for Doreen Fardell with Amanda Roberts.

The gents’ A Team added four very vital points this month to the South Lincolnshire League Order of Merit, following results against Thorney Lakes and Sutton Bridge. This has removed any recent vulnerability for them in the bottom half of the rankings, and the future of the remaining month of fixtures looks much more rosy.

Back after a convalescence, senior David Leslie had a glowing day to win the Gordon Trophy for handicaps 21-36.

Last Thursday’s stableford scorecard of 41 points reduced his 24 handicap by 0.8. Runner-up for the trophy was Geoffrey Stothard on 39. Best card of the lower handicaps, those off 20 and below, was the consistent Barry Rohland, from Ted Johnson and Ken Wingad.