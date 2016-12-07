GOLF: New Belton Park lady captain hosts festive charity competition

BELTON PARK

Ladies

Sudbrook Moor seniors prize winners, from left - Roy Nelson, Colin Henfrey, Mick Massingham, senior vaptain Graham Mackinder, Tim Newbery snf Bob Watson.

Sunday saw the first of the Christmas competitions for the new lady captain of Belton Park Golf Club, Sue Hall.

Eleven teams entered the Christmas Charity playing an AM-AM format. The weather was crisp and cold initially, but was dry and bright – exceptional for the time of year. The course was in good condition and looked splendid in the December sunshine.

The ladies entered into the festive spirit by wearing their Christmas jumpers and hats. They were treated to a warm drink midway vice-president Trevor Ireland and John Kirkup.

After the golf, the ladies enjoyed a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine. Before presenting the prizes, club captain Derek Bashford, gave a short talk about Prostate Cancer UK, this being the charity he is supporting in the coming year. The funds raised by the ladies’ and gents’ Christmas Charity competitions will go to Prostate Cancer UK.

The competition was very close with only a point between the most of the teams. However, with a creditable score of 79 points, the winning team consisted of Annette Fordham, Sue Walker-Sherriff, Enid Maltby and Judith Potter.

n Last Tuesday’s Stableford was played in freezing conditions on winter greens.

Results: Division One – 1 Nicola Routledge 35pt, 2 Shelley McClelland 34,3 Jane Renfrew 34; Division Two – 1 Sally Knight 37, 2 Rebecca Lloyd 36, 3 Olga Ebsworth 35.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor senior captain’s Christmas Dinner, hosted by Graham Mackinder and his wife Kath, concluded with the sharing of honours for the late year trophy winners.

Four of these had come through the endurance events which had run through the length of the year. All of the line-up celebrated their first time named on the trophy.

Nineteen handicap Roy Nelson, the new Matchplay Ccampion, had met title holder Pete Farmer in the final round and, with steady confident golf, had come through with a convincing victory, 4&3, to win the Ron Boxell Matchplay Trophy.

Colin Henfrey went out equipped with his selected rescue wood and eight iron in last week’s event, the annual two clubs and a putter stableford.

Finishing with a scorecard total of 40 points, Colin got into an impressive back nine rhythm and accumulated 23 points, going on to win by three points. Captain Graham presented Colin with the Christmas Trophy.

Mick Massingham was named Senior Golfer of the Year. Part of an exceptional year of medal scores, played from championship tees, Mick’s six qualifying scores in the event included four top scoring returns.

Going into the final event, Mick capped the leaderboard with another top score, two under CSS, and a newly reduced handicap of 19, to win the Order of Merit. Mick’s final scorecard assured him of overtaking top of the leaderboard, leaving Tim Newbery seven points adrift.

Tim started the autumn with a comment that he had never won a trophy before, and has now gone on to win three trophies in a three month period. Tim clinched the Summer Eclectic that started in April and ran to the end of September. Climbing from third position in July to take over the lead early September, Tim recorded seven gross birdies and 11 gross pars off his 19 handicap to win by one shot.

It must be added that Tim was also leading the Super Stableford and the Senior Golfer of the Year until the final scorecard came in, and therefore holds two runners-up achievements to add to a splendid autumn.

Sixteen handicap Bob Watson took another major title in one of the newer series in the seniors’ calendar.

In its third season, the Seniors’ Claret Jug, the Ken Jameson Trophy, is awarded for the colloquially named SSSS, the Sudbrook Seniors’ Super Stableford, played from championship tees. Each player’s best six Super Stableford scores, played over 10 designated dates between February and November, form the Order of Merit aggregate.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford seniors’ Winter Warmer this week was in drawn teams of three, best two to count versus par.

A hard frost made approach shots tricky for the early starters. Clear winners with a score of plus 10 were Mick Rance, Jim Price and John Wright. Second on countback with plus four were Clive Breedon, Mike Palmer and Graham Manton, whilst third, also plus four, were Colin Howett and Trevor Harvey with Richard Leverett, their sleeping partner.

Special thanks went to Phil White who manned the halfway house single handedly and provided a splendid choice of snacks.

After six weeks of competition, overall leader is David Hamilton with 20 points, Brian White has 17, and Phil White is third with 16.