GOLF: New professional Sarah settling in at Belton Park

Belton Park Golf Club have announced the arrival of their new golf professional Sarah Walton, along with her partner Chris Thompson from Kington Golf Club in Herefordshire.

Sarah, who is from Accrington, comes with a very good pedigree, being the first female in the UK to earn the distinguished PGA’s Director of Golf qualification and, at the time, only the UK’s 51st person to pass the very stringent course. Sarah was also PGA Assistant Professional of the Year in 2013.

Sarah is very keen to develop the junior section of Belton Park, nurturing the talent that the club already has in this area, and also bring in new members to this section.

Chris, who is a joint partner in the business, will manage the shop, freeing Sarah to concentrate on more of a coaching role.

Sarah said of Chris, who is a good golfer in his own right, playing off a handicap of six: “We work very much as a strong team. It is Chris that makes the difference in the levels of service that we offer in the shop.”

Sarah and Chris will be working alongside Karen Bailey and a new assistant professional who will be starting later in the month.

Sarah added: “It is so important that the professional aligns themselves with the needs of the golf club to make sure that members are getting the coaching and facilities that they want.

“I am very keen to work closely with the various club committees to facilitate this.”

Sarah also said that she is very much looking forward to meeting the members and would be delighted to play in any forthcoming pro-ams.

Updates will appear on Belton Park’s Facebook account regarding coaching sessions in the very near future.

Everyone at Belton Park Golf Club is delighted that Sarah and Chris have joined our club, and look forward to going from strength to strength with them on board.

l Fifty-seven pairs took part in the Belton Park RASC Cup, a combined stableford competition in warm, but changeable conditions, with the afternoon conditions being particularly challenging.

The winners, with an excellent score of 76 points, were Nigel Evans and Ken Kane. They were followed in second place by Will Hopkins and Jack Diment with 73.

In third place with 69 points were Kevin Winfield and Milo Walsh, and fourth with 68 were Andrew Doubleday and Ian Askew, ahead of Matthew Warren and Lee Towsey in fifth with 67.

l In a very closely contested match away at Sleaford, Belton Park C Team won 4-2.

After four rubbers, the match was level at 2-2, the turning point coming in the fifth when Ian Carroll and Gary Clark, playing some excellent golf, had an outstanding result to win their game 3&1.

In the final game, David Nock and Bob Rogers triumphed one up to secure a brilliant victory.

Belton Park team captain Tony Davies thanked Sleaford captain John Marriott and his partner Al Pearson for the warm welcome they had been given and asked him to pass on his congratulations to the greens staff for a well-presented golf course, and the catering staff for a very enjoyable meal.

Results (Belton Park names first): Tony Davies and Frank Overton lost to John Marriott and Al Pearson 2&1, Simon Denton and Olly Mitchell drew with Wyn Hogarth and Bryan Smith, John Cooke and Andrew Macgowan beat Stuart Calver and Trevor Kenyon 2&1, Keith Smith and Ben Bayliss drew with Liam Ingram and Dan Dee, Ian Carroll and Gary Clark beat Tony Cook and John Fitzsimon 3&1, David Nock and Bob Rogers beat John Bateman and Roy Hunter 1 up.

BELTON WOODS

After a night of heavy rain, the Belton Woods Lakes course was playing very true, especially on and around the greens for the early starters.

A good field competed in the Chandlers Cup, a medal competition played from the white tees

The weather was sunny but with a cool and sometimes strong breeze, which meant that unlike recent months the ball didn’t travel quite as far, this caught a few players out, especially over the water and around the greens.

The course was, as ever, excellently presented with a couple of interesting pin positions on some greens. Anyone who managed to play around par on the day would have considered themselves to have had a good round, everything being considered.

Results: Division One – 1 Jim North net 69, 2 Josh Mackey 71, 3 Bruce Foster 72; Division Two – 1 Seamus Coen 69, 2 Rob Connelly 72, 3 Chris White 73.

Seniors

The Belton Woods seniors’ September Stableford was played in difficult conditions over a long Lakes course with a reduced field.

Lyndon Hallett continued his fine form with a winning 39 points. Second was Ken Claxon with 37.

Results: 1 Lyndon Hallett 29, 2 Ken Claxon 37, 3 Mike Gulliford 33, 4 Bob Blake 32, 5 Richard James 32, 6 Peter Stephenson 31, 7 Colin Thornton 31.

Belton Woods 4

Radcliffe (H)

Belton Woods’ home match against Radcliffe was played in fine, sunny conditions and finished all square at 4-4.

Results: Captain Ray Woodcock and Tom Rae lost 3-2, David Toule and Mike Whittington won 4-3, Paul Stanley and John Bratt won 2 up, Richard James and David Dexter won 2-1, Colin Thornton and Doug Blackburn lost 2-1, Colin Musson and John Browne lost 1 down, George Forbes and Ian Nisbett lost 1 down,

Les Vine and Tony Slipper won 1 up.

There was ignominy for Belton Woods seniors when they were thrashed 3½-2½ by the club’s ladies.

Results: Captain Ray Woodcock and Phil Stannard lost 3-2, Gary Waterfield and Mike Whittington lost 3-1, Les Vine and Colin Thornton lost 2-1, John Billot and Lyndon Hallett won 8-7, Norman Tidy and Ian Nisbett halved, Henry Knight and Ken Smith won 1 up.

Belton Woods 6

Radcliffe 2

Captain Ray Woodcock and Chris Beckett lost 5-4, Colin Thornton and John Bratt won 3-2, Bob Clarke and Mike Whitington won 6-5, Ken Claxon and David Dexter won 3-2, Paul Stanley and John Browne lost 1 down, Henry Knight and Les Vine won 5-4, Richard James and Ian Nisbet won 6-5, Steve Daly and Mike Gulliford won 4-2.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor’s two representatives travelled to Grimsby Golf Club on Sunday as the 2017 Scratch Champion and Handicap Champion to compete in the Lincolnshire Union of Golf Clubs’ strokeplay trophy day – The Hotchkin, Taylor and Butlin.

Three handicap Martin Corby performed extremely well in the gross event and finished ninth in The Butlin Trophy, just five shots off the winning score. Martin Greene was entered into the Hotchkin Challenge, a handicap event, and his net score was 13th of the field, only eight shots over CSS, so another really creditable performance.

The Taylor Trophy part of the format was an aggregate score from the two Martins and they completed the day in overall seventh position, which was the best score of the Nine Hole Clubs that entered.

The September Monthly Medal was a successful round of golf for Steve Furphy, enjoying his first club competition win, as well as a new handicap reduced from 20 to 19.

Best gross score prize winner was Martin Corby, very hopeful of increasing his running total in the Order of Merit, which his card of one over CSS achieved. Hot on Martin’s heels, second in ranking, is Andrew Dolby whose seventh place in this medal added 16 points to his Sword total. Only 4 points separate these top 2.

Orlando Pabunan came in overall second, followed by another really on-form performance by Michael Coupland. Joseph Ablewhite was best of Category 4, ahead of Mike Saul, Ivor Metcalfe and Chris Wilmot.

Sue Watson was the ladies’ winner, on a countback from Joan Alton. The twos sweep was shared by Darren Nicholson (2), Paul McCarthy. Jon Machin, Andy Newman, Dylan Grocock and Niall Oxby.

Nigel Corby has been looking very safe for a few weeks at the top of the Seniors’ Summer Eclectic, and his net score was claiming a senior record. Then along came Tim Newbery who has overtaken Nigel by point five of a shot, and set yet another record with his net 47.5.

Tim won the summer eclectic title in 2016 and David Guy, the current title holder, is in fourth place, only three shots adrift, needing a birdie or so on the par threes.