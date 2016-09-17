GOLF: Octogenerian Geoff holes second ace at Sudbrook Moor

Grantham resident Geoff Kirkby found golf at Sudbrook Moor in the 1990s when he accompanied the Discover Golf group of young adults for their weekly golf tuition excursion from the Dysart Centre.

On retirement, Geoff became a committed golf club member and has become one of the hardy perennials, playing with family and friends several times a week.

It was not long after his initiation that Geoff recorded his first hole-in-one, back in June 2006. Ten years on, Geoff, at the age of 82, has repeated the achievement, this time on hole number 12, and modestly reported it to the golf shop.

His friend Vic recorded the ace moment, and the picking the ball out of the hole is a tribute to Geoff’s athleticism and determination to stay fit and agile.

l Two champions represented their club in the County Day at South Kyme, contesting The Hotchkin, Taylor and Butlin Trophies for club champions.

Martin Corby entered the scratch Hotchkin event, while Andrew Green competed amongst handicap champions for The Butlin. Their combined scores were entered into The Taylor section of the day. The pair’s result of seven over CSS saw them finish midfield.

BELTON WOODS

Gents

Last weekend saw the ninth year the Alan Wright Memorial competition has taken place, to raise much needed funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Set up by his widow Julia to commemorate and celebrate the life of a great man, who was a big character and very much loved person both inside and outside of Belton Woods, made apparent by the number of people wanting to take part.

Twenty-two teams of four balls, mixed and men’s, played two best scores from four to count, with all four scores counting on holes nine and. Played on the Lakes course in breezy conditions, it was a good test of individual and team golf.

Winners on the day were the greenkeepers team consisting of Matt Haynes, Sam Piggot, Dan Fowler and Paul Green. Runners-up were Richard Crowther, Steve Watson, John Harrison and Bob Spencer, ahead of third placed Jim King, Colin Sneesby, Grant Beck and Kevin Vasey.

A further five team prizes and 10 course prizes were also presented on the day.

A massive thank you to Tony Stapleton, who once again undertook the task of organising and executing this very successful day, and for his various sponsors and helpers whose efforts did not go unnoticed.

A big thank you also to all the various teams who attended and played and raised a magnificent £1,500 for this very important cause

l Forty-six players took part in the Men’s Individual Medal, played from yellow tees on the Lakes course in near perfect conditions. Many returned scores reflected how good the course was playing.

Results: Division One – 1 Jonathon Mason net 65, 2 Rob Fox 68, 3 Lee Williams 70; Division Two – 1 Colin Tweedie 64, 2 Rob Tolley 64, 3 Ben Langmead 69; twos competition – Darren Woods.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Lingdale Seniors 3½

Stoke Rochford 4 ½

Stoke seniors played their inaugural match at Lingdale and judging by the experiences of the day for most of the team, it seems certain this will be a long relationship.

For those playing the course for the first time, they found it in excellent condition with many interesting and challenging holes. The visit was made even more pleasurable by a rare Stoke away win.

Results: Graham Manton and Stephen Major won 5&3, Jim Price and Keith Dugmore lost 6&4, Barry Coop and John Wright won 2&1, Ray Beal and Brian Keightley lost 6&5, Eddie Malloy and Eddie Plant won 1 up, Cliff Mills and Adrian Stannard won 1 up, Brian White and Tim Haward lost 2&1, Ray Elsome and Chris Woof matched halved.

Spalding 4½

Stoke Rochford 3½

Graham Manton and Eddie Plant lost 4&3, Jim Price and Mike Dickinson lost 4&3, Ken Taylor and Phil White match halved, Ray Elsome and Tim Haward won 1 up, Mike Nixon and Brian Ayto match halved, Greg Ewart and Alan Jessop lost 3&2, Trevor Harvey and Stephen Major won 1 up, John Wright and Brian Keightley matched halved.