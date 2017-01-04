GOLF: Ronie wins Sudbrook Moor Sword of Achievement

Ronie Alipio has discovered the game of a lifetime, and after a very short experience, capped the year with a top drawer victory to claim the 2016 Sudbrook Moor Sword of Achievement Trophy, ranked by the best six finishes in monthly medals.

A very gracious winner, on being presented with the Sword, Ronie voiced his appreciation to his pal who had first introduced him to Sudbrook Moor and inspired him to try golf, and also to all those who had encouraged him on the journey. It’s a story of success and enjoyment, with Ronie’s sunny personality shining through, always smiling as he puts his heart and soul into what is obviously “happy golf”.

Belton Park captain Derek Bashford and Trustees Cup winner Nick Banner.

Quite an amazing success story and a well deserved championship title in this very sought after protracted event in the club calendar, Ronie said it feels like a real blessing.

With his first three scorecards two years ago, attracting an initial handicap of 28. After only a couple of months, Ronie was out of the starting blocks and down to 26. He finished this second year with an Annual Review reduction to 14.9, in a year of steady developing golf, numerous and regular competition wins and top five results.

This time last year, Ronie finished in 22nd position on the Sword leaderboard, with 64 Order of Merit points, while this season’s final best card of the day launched him from sixth position to in front of the leading five players, to give a finishing score of 105 points, with a margin of eight from runner-up Richard Dolby.

From the final Order of Merit there were numerous interesting statistics, showing that from more than 100 participants there are mini triumphs for many along the way. The top 10 final leaderboard reads Richard Dolby 97, Andrew Green 96, last year’s runner-up Andy Newman 93, Steve Davis 91, John McLaren 86, Daniel Reidy 84, last year’s title holder Amanda Roberts 83, 2014 winner Martin Corby 82 and Paul McCarthy 76.

In support of the ladies featuring in this mixed event, Amanda Roberts was the only competitor to win points in all six of the events in which she played. Zoe Martin entered four and won points in all four.

John McLaren deserves credit for consistency and determination as the most numerous points winner, entering 10 events and winning points in nine of them.

Monthly medal winners over 2016 who earned monthly top points in the Sword were Ronie Alipio, Graham Mackinder, Andy Newman, Pete Armstrong, Steve Davis (2), Daniel Reidy, John McLaren, Barry Pogson, Onie Ison, Perry Worrell and Andy Stones.

BELTON PARK

Belton Park members and friends enjoyed a superb series of events at Christmas.

They started with the annual Christmas draw and carols night on the Sunday prior. Organised superbly by Jean Tetley and assisted by captains Derek Bashford and Sue Hall, the event was a very enjoyable evening held in the decorated bar area.

The evening started with a short quiz prepared and announced by Trevor Ireland which was won by the lady captain’s team. The first half of the draw followed and then everyone took to carol singing, led by the hastily arranged BPGC choir, ably supported by Ged O’Reilly, James Wiggins and Colin Mason.

After an interval where mulled wine, sausage rolls and mince pies were served, the raffle continued. The evening culminated with the singing of 12 Days of Christmas with each table impersonating the relevant day’s items.

Father Christmas made an appearance at the club, ably assisted by two of his elves at the children’s Christmas party.

After distributing presents to more than 80 children, he led the traditional conga of children around the clubhouse. Earlier the children had been entertained with a disco and by a magician.

The New Year’s Eve party was attended by more than 170 members and guests who were treated to a superb five-course meal.

During the evening the draw took place for the two free annual subscriptions which were won by Pat Evans and Alan Todd. Dancing then took place, before the toasting of the New Year and the singing of Auld Lang Syne.

On New Year’s Day morning, the traditional three club challenge took place for the Trustees Cup. Unfortunately, the weather was poor with heavy rain and a strong wind which meant only nine hardy souls played.

The winner (pictured) receiving the cup from captain Derek Bashford was Nick Banner who scored 16 points over the nine holes played. Second was Gary Long with 14 points and third was Colin Mason with 13.