GOLF: Smiths win Sudbrook Moor trophy

It’s what young dreams are made of – to celebrate an eighth birthday and a week later to win the Sudbrook Moor Junior Intermediate Half-Year Trophy in the tightest of seasons in which four pairs were in the frame.

Blake Smith, with partner granddad Stuart Smith, started steadily in the early stages of the summer Order of Merit, notching up fourth, sixth and seventh places. In the latter three events they gained serious momentum, with two first places and a third, capturing the title with a margin of 3.5 points.

Belton Park mixed team AM-AM winners Derek Bashford, Yvonne Bashford, Suzanne Addis, Richard Reynolds, Colin Mason and Sheila Mason.

Deservedly, Blake secured the trophy for his first time, while Stuart is a seasoned winner, having brought many previous juniors through the scheme. This partnership victory is a tribute to their energy and enthusiasm, all played in the most excellent spirit of the game.

Ronie and 15-year-old Peter Alipio also came through in their best and very impressive season to take second place overall, with best scores on three monthly occasions, as well as a second and a third place, but missing one event meant they were edged out of the running for top pairing.

Martin Greene and 10-year-old daughter Lilliya finished four points out of the final reckoning, but enjoyed a very successful run of six scores which bodes well for the forthcoming season and another chance at the title.

Reigning champions John Russell and nine-year-old granddaughter Izzy Linsley made another superb effort to retain the title and, with only five scores out of a possible six, finished in a creditable fourth place.

There were newcomers to the scheme who made excellent starts – Chris and Daniel Agapito, and Charlotte and Sophie Robinson – who have derived much pleasure from the competitive scene.

All recorded birdies were recognised with prizes, and there was one eagle on the fourth hole, recorded by Lewis Anthony and Joseph Ablewhite who also had one birdie.

Birdies: John and Scott Griffiths 4, Martin and Lilliya Greene 1, Stuart and Blake 4, Kev and Jessica Woollas 1, Ronie and Peter Alipio 1.

As well as all the above named prize winners, others participating in the scheme were Ollie, William and Adrian Hands, Jasmin, Melissa and Mia Mawson, Rob and James Farrant, David, and Jack and Sam Richardson.

BELTON PARK

Belton Park mixed team held their end of season AM-AM on Sunday.

There was a good turnout of 32 players who went round the Brownlow course in eight drawn teams of four. The weather was cool but with sunny intervals. The course was, as always, in great condition and the trees were showing spectacular autumnal colours.

Lady captain Sheila Mason’s team started play. Scoring was good and only one point separated each of the first four teams.

After the competition, the players had an excellent meal. They were then entertained by magician and member John Taylor who baffled the players with his ability to predict through reading the mind.

Mixed team captain Colin Mason congratulated the players on an excellent season and prizes were presented by lady captain Sheila Mason and gentlemen’s vice-captain Derek Bashford.

Results: 1 Derek Bashford,Yvonne Bashford, Suzanne Addis, Richard Reynolds, Colin Mason, Sheila Mason 85pt; 2 Anna Clark, Ina Wood, Ged O’Reilly, Nick Routledge 84; 3 Joy Stepney, Carol Taylor, Derek Bashford, John Thompson 83.

Nearest the pin: ladies’ sixth hole – Sue Addis; gents’ 14th hole – Lloyd Courtnay.

The previous weekend, the team completed their fixtures for the season with an away match against Greetham Valley.

Playing on the picturesque Valley course, the team lost by 5½ to 2 ½ matches to a strong Greetham side.

After an excellent carvery meal, Greetham Valley captain Michael Fish welcomed the visitors and Belton Park’s Captain Paul Screen replied.

BELTON WOODS

Seniors

Pete Stephenson and Gary Waterfield emerged the winners of the Peter Prior Pairs with an excellent score of 46 points.

Three points adrift in second place on countback were Norman Tidy and Denny Pang, also with 43, and third were Dave Toule and Mike Gulliford with 40.

Dave Toule emerged the Marshall Monthly Medal winner with a net score of 74, closely followed by Alan Lowen 75 on countback from Pete Stephenson in third.

Toft 5

Belton Woods 3

Colin Musson and Norman Tidy lost 5-4; Ray Woodcock and John Browne lost 5-4 ; Mike Whitington and George Forbes won 4-3; Gary Waterfield and Mick Hall won 3-1; Colin Thornton and Richard James lost 2-1; Dave Toule and John Bratt won 2 up; John Williams and Dave Inglis lost 6-5; Paul Stanley and Gordon Scott lost 1 down.