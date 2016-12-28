GOLF: Sudbrook Bowl stableford won with record score

Sudbrook Moor’s 30th anniversary year included the 20th occasion of the Sudbrook Bowl, a pairs Betterball Stableford.

Growing in popularity, there were a record number of entries this time, whilst a supper followed for competitiors, family and friends, including a prize presentation.

There is always an abundance of friendly rivalry, not without fierce competition amongst the sporting partnerships, and there was an outstanding Sudbrook Bowl leaderboard, with the best winning score in the 20-year history. A platinum performance of 50 stableford points claimed the title, returned by popular winners 15-handicap Darren Nicholson and 17-handicap Barry Pogson, both of whom are in their flush of youth and relative newcomers to the Sudbrook scene.

However, Darren is already accustomed to Sudbrook Moor trophies and titles, and now Barry celebrates his first silverware triumph. A dream card of 18 scores, the best of the field, with an outward nine holes of 26 points and a solid homeward total of 24. This incidentally amounted to a gross score of one over SSS outward, and two over SSS back.

Their inspired top form was only good enough by one point, with another exceptional scorecard from the runner-up rookie pairing of Steve Jessop and Howard Firth on 49 points.

There was very little between the next best score, and third spot was taken by Kevin Turner and Andrew Green on 48. Fourth place, on 47 points, was shared by Barry Rohland and Alan Cuthbertson and past winners Stuart and Josh Smith. Sixth equal on 46 were Steve Davis and Joseph Ablewhite and, best of the ladies’ pairings, Joan Alton and Eileen Plummer.

Eighth place saw past winner Andrew Newman and Malcolm Edwards on 43, whilst the pairings of Tony Rose and David Guy, and Karren Dearlove and Amanda Roberts, on 42 points, shared 10th place.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford seniors held their annual Christmas competition which was the traditional individual stableford using two clubs and a putter.

The winning score was 35 points by Philip Varley, second with 34 points was Ray Elsome and third with 33 points on countback was club captain Jeff Purdy. Tony Walker, donor of the winner’s trophy, presented the ‘Walker Cup’ to Philip.

A buffet lunch was followed by the annual presentation of prizes and trophies won during the summer, and a prize draw.

The overall lead in the Winter Warmers series going into the new year is held by David Hamilton with 24 points. Phil Hewes has moved into joint second place, equal with Brian White, on 21 points.