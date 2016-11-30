GOLF: Sudbrook Moor competition is going down to the wire

Sudbrook Moor’s very popular 2016 Rainbow Mixed Stableford has just one event to be played in mid-December.

The Order of Merit comprises a ranking of each player’s best six monthly scores during the specified series of 12. Last Saturday’s winner of the 11th competition, Malcolm Edwards, off a 22 handicap, made an impressive impact on the existing leader board to return a 50-point scorecard from the yellow tees and a new handicap of 18.8.

Malcolm is now in fifth position, just 14 stableford points from the lead. Alan Cuthbertson has maintained top spot with his best six scores totalling 253, his biggest rivals being Dave Sharples, a mere two points back, John McLaren on 250 and Jonathan Oxby on 249.

From the mixed field of ladies, gents, high and low handicap juniors, others featuring high on their six score performance, to date, are Kevin Waddingham, Jeff Ward, Barry Rohland, Barry Pogson, Ronie Alipio, Steve Martin, Keith Moore, Chris Wilmot and Nigel Fisher. Best ladies’ score has been returned by Zoe Martin on 215, and best high handicap juniors are brother and sister, Blake and Shannon Waddingham.

The series Pot of Gold comprises all fees from the grand total of 108 competitors and their multiple entries. It is shared amongst the top 25 on the final leader board, as well as a dividend for all monthly winners and top three places. The large twos pot is also shared out amongst all the series winners.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Runaway winners in this week’s Stoke Rochford seniors Winter Warmer Yellow Ball competition with 80 points were Brian Keightley, Brian Ayto and David Hamilton.

Second on 72 points were Steve Cullington, Brian White and Mike Nixon, whilst Eddie Plant, Tim Haward and Cliff Mills were third with 71 points on countback.

GREETHAM VALLEY

The ladies’ Winter Order of Merit finally got under way following the first two rounds which were aborted due to the weather and Ellie Haughton was quick to take an early lead.

After two rounds in which 25 points are awarded for a win, with second and third places taking 20 and 15 points respectively, Ellie chalked up a win in the first competition (for 25 points) and a third place the following week. In week one, Gilly Grant and Angela Wheeler shared second position whilst Kay Ropson had a commanding win in week two, with Jackie Friend taking second place.

In the gents’ section, the Winter League is underway with two rounds having been completed; the format of the Winter League has four sections (divisions) with seven teams of pairs in each division. Each team plays every other in their league under matchplay rules, with the overall league winners going through to the knockout stages.

Sunday was a perfect day, weather-wise, for some closely fought matches on the Valley course, although at this stage there are no clear favourites to be seen.

Round two of the Seniors’ Winter League was won in Division One by Ken Porter with net 70, including three birdies in four holes. Roy Foster triumphed in Division Two with net 73.