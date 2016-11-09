GOLF: Sudbrook Moor juniors competition marks end of the season

Sudbrook Moor have been growing the game of golf for 30 years, specialising in offering and introducing golf to non-golfers.

The weekly junior coaching offered by father and son PGA professional golfers Tim and Ben Hutton, along with Tim’s wife Judith, has attracted youngsters to try golf and now generations of youngsters have followed this pathway into club membership.

The junior section celebrated 26 years of a match between Team Eagles and Team Albatrosses, and the end of season was marked last Saturday with the usual exciting matchplay pairs format, resulting in a halved match, 2-2. Tim Hutton captains the Eagles and Judith the Albatrosses. The series is now led by the Eagles, 16.5-9.5, a convincing dominance, in a very competitive but friendly format.

Parents and grandparents were out in full force supporting and encouraging team members, whose ages ranged from seven to 16.

Results (Eagles names first): Joseph Ablewhite and Will Hands lost 2&1 to Scott Griffiths and Ollie Hands, Jasmin Mawson and Izzy Linsley lost 4&3 to Peter Alipio and Jack Richardson, Melissa Mawson and Blake Smith beat Lilliya Greene and Sophie Robinson 3&2, Daniel Agapito and James Farrant beat Sam Richardson and Jessica Woollas 4&2.

All juniors have the same opportunities in the scheme, but some deserve special mention for achievements during the playing year, and following the annual matchplay the annual grand prize, medal and trophy presentation took place.

Guests of honour were junior dponsors Sandhill Consultancy of Grantham, Paul Mason and Simon Carter, who generously provide Sandhill Medals and the annual trophies. To conclude, Simon congratulated and encouraged the juniors with his inspirational words.

In the Medal section, gold, silver and bronze were awarded to the 13-18 year old boys as follows, Peter Alipio, Ollie Hands and James Farrant. The 13-18 year girls’ recipients were Jasmin Mawson, Melissa Mawson and Mia Mawson. In the mixed 12 years and under age group, Izzy Linsley, Blake Smith and Lilliya Greene were the happy recipients.

The Sandhill Achievement Trophies went to 16-year-old Jasmin Mawson and 10-year-old Lilliya Greeene, and the non-handicap encouragement awards were received by Sophie Robinson and Jessica Woollas.

Fifteen-year-old Scott Griffiths was congratulated for his etiquette and spirit of golf and received the Courtesy Cup. The gold medal for the best net score was presented to Peter Alipio, who currently plays off 23.

Sixteen-year-old Joseph Ablewhite, celebrating his birthday on presentation day, won both majors – the Daily Telegraph Gross Score Shield and the Junior Championship. Seven-year-old Daniel Agapito, already playing off a handicap of 33, no longer looks like a newcomer, but took home the Newcomers’ Award.

Will Hands, in his first year of competitive golf, was delighted to be named the 2016 Fledgling Trophy Winner. Eight-year-old Blake Smith and his granddad, Stuart Smith, were presented with the six month Intermediate Scheme Trophy for highest Order of Merit points in the pairs’ strokeplay format. All final placings were announced and prizes within that scheme were presented.

A Welcome Back to the Game of Golf recognition trophy was presented to 12-year-old Jack Richardson.

BELTON PARK

Ladies

Belton Park ladies played a fun, three ball Last Waltz competition on Tuesday.

Although cold, it was sunny and conditions were good which was reflected in the results:

1 Olga Ebsworth, Vicky Grindal, Jools Taylor 77pt, 2 Jean Tetley, Shelley McClelland, Julie Hamer 72s ocb, 3 Enid Maltby, Veronica Rose, Jane Renfrew 72.

Continuous heavy rain dampened spirits during the nine hole Four Club Challenge medal competition on Sunday.

However, in spite of the weather, the scores were remarkably good.

Results: 1 Issie Guest net 36.5 ocb, 2 Lucie Morley 36.5, 3 Gill Briggs 37.0.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Forty-nine Stoke Rochford seniors played this week’s Winter Warmers competition which was a teams of three, all to count, save it or dump it stableford.

Clear winners with 73 points were Barry Gaunt, Don Werner and Ken Taylor. Runners-up with 70 points were Eddie Plant, Barrie Griffin and Alan Dolby, whilst Steve Major and Steve McEwan were third with 69.