GOLF: Sudbrook Moor pairs claim top spots in Heathland Classic

It was all smiles at Sudbrook Moor Golf Club as their members claimed the leading places in the 2017 Heathland Golf Classic.

The competition, played over the region’s three premier courses, was fully subscribed as early as last year and 180 golfers started the three-day pursuit of the honours at Nottinghamshire Golf Club.

On an uncharacteristically windy day, scoring was expected to be very tough but a massive 46-point haul from Whittington Heath pair John Clark and Richard de Rome put them in a commanding lead at the end of day one.

Day two commenced with rain at Sherwood Forest where scoring was tough again, but it did not affect brothers Andrew and Simon Green from Sudbrook Moor and Stoke Rochford who won the day with 43 points. Second on the day and now overall leaders were father and son team Martin and Nigel Corby – from Sudbrook Moor.

So to the final day at Lindrick, and sunshine at last as the leaders started their round in search of glory.

Newark’s Steve Brotherhood and Kevin Robinson were clubhouse leaders with the best of the day, 45 points and a leading overall score of 122.

So, with tension mounting, the final group played their way in. Previous winners the Greens posted one point better at 123 – only for the Corbys to sweep past them with birdies on three of the closing five holes to finish with 44 points on the day and 128 overall, to take the highly prized trophy back to the East Midlands once again.

Tournament director Luke Allen praised the competitors: “It’s been a long wait since November last year when the golfers booked their places in the Heathland, but after receiving such positive feedback from the players it was obviously worth the wait.

“The courses were fantastic and the event was played in such a great atmosphere, our biggest challenge in 2018 will be how to accommodate everyone when entries open in November; but a nice problem to have.”