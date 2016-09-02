GOLF: Sudbrook Moor’s John and Izzy hang on to slender lead

There was another lively set of Sudbrook Moor Juniors results from Saturday’s August monthly greensomes, played with adult partners.

Despite the inevitable clash with family holidays, there was a splendid turnout, with a tenacious atmosphere, as the season end draws near to its trophy time.

This could not be developing into a more exciting story. Title holders John Russell and granddaughter Izzy Linsley continue to hang on to the lead after adding Order of Merit points for this week’s fourth place, but will be absent for the September event, and the final competition is in October.

On the scoreboard in second position, Stuart Smith with seven-year-old grandson Blake Smith trail now by only one point, having added maximum points with Saturday’s overall best scorecard. They are in the hunt for their first title, as are Martin Greene and 10-year-old Lilliya, who play a determined game and sit only two and a half points back.

Seven of Saturday’s scorecards broke net par to indicate the level of performance, an indication of the scheme’s success going up another notch.

Kev Woollas and 10-year-old daughter Jessica Woollas recorded a super birdie on the par four fourth hole, to go on the Birdie Tree. Other birdies and an eagle have been posted during the summer season by John and Scott Griffiths, Joseph Ablewhite, Stuart and Blake Smith, Martin and Lilliya Greene.

Other participating juniors and adults are Ronie and Peter Alipio, Jasmin and Melissa Mawson, David Sam and Jack Richardson, Chris and Daniel Agapito, Rob and James Farrant, Ollie, Will and Adrian Hands, Joseph Ablewhite, Mia Mawson, Luke Harley, David, Ben and Oliver Stutting,