Grantham’s Dan finishes epic Rat Race in a single day

Grantham’s Dan Simmons completed the coast-to-coast Rat Race in a single day last weekend.

Dan who works for the firm Inzpire as head of aviation experts, raised more than £2,100 for Alzheimer’s Research UK after successfully completing the gruelling 105-mile adventure endurance race across the Scottish Highlands.

Starting in Nairn, near Inverness, in the early hours of Saturday morning, Dan ran and cycled the 90 miles to Fort William then undertook a brutal 14-mile mountain trail run to Loch Leven, before completing his epic day with a kayak across the loch to the finish line in Ballachulish.

Supported by two colleagues from Inzpire, Dan completed this awesome endeavour in just 12½ hours. Dan’s fundraising efforts have been made all the more personal after his father was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia.