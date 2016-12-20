GYMNASTICS: Grantham schools perform well in county competition

Lincolnshire County Secondary Schools Gymnastics Competition was held last Sunday at The Meres leisure where more than 100 gymnasts performed a floor routine and two vaults.

There were many exceptional performances throughout the day, with several high scores on the vault, but the floor routines as usual distinguished the top performers, with only eight gymnasts scoring above 15 throughout the age groups.

Walton Girls gymnasts. pKHYV59I_BjswOt3QREw

Walton Girls entered 15 advanced gymnasts in each age category – under-13, under-16 and under-19. They all performed to the best of their ability and were a credit to the school.

Team success included the under-19 team being accredited with gold medals, whilst bronze medals were awarded to the under-13 and under-16 teams.

Not only did Walton perform very well in the team competition, they also had individual successes. Chloe Goy (Year 9) competed in the under-19 section and was crowned Level Two County Champion. She scored the second highest female score of 15.5 on the vault, with spectacular handsprings, and 14.6 on the floor.

Georgina Hammond (Year 9) beat off all of the competition in the Level One section of the under-16 and became County Champion in that section.

Lila Ede (Year 7) scored a very impressive 15.3 on the vault and 15.0 on floor to be awarded the under-13 Level One County Champion medal.

Other Walton successes included Aimee Clements (Year 9), who was awarded a bronze medal in the under-19 Level Two section, and Charlotte Deans who also earned a bronze medal in the under-13 Level One section.

KGGS dominated the under-16 girls with A and B teams taking both the first place and runners-up spots. KGGS finished second in the under-13 girls.

In the mixed team events, Priory Ruskin Academy easily won the under-13 section by five clear points.

Kings’ School finished as runners-up in the under-13 boys.

Final top individual positions: Under-13 Girls Level One – 1 Lila Ede (Walton), 2 Charlotte Deans (Walton), 3 Isla Pexton (PRA); Under-13 Girls Level Two – 1 Hannah Rushden (St George’s), 2 Erin Harbron (St George’s), 3 Trinity Freshney (KGGS); Under-13 Boys Level One – 1 Toby Doughty (PRA), 2 Jack Barnes (King’s), 3 Oliwier Wnukowski (PRA); Under-13 Boys Level Two – 1= Jake Dawson (King’s), 1= Edward Arch (Carre’s), 1= Tom Martin (Carre’s); Under-16 Girls Level One – 1 Georgina Hammond (Walton), 2 Ella Walker (KGGS), 3 Abbie Phillips (PRA); Under-16 Girls Level Two – 1 Katie Pilgrim (KGGS), 2 Elise Hatton (St George’s), 3 Kathleen Sanger (KGGS); Under-16 Boys Level One – 1 Kieran Courtman (Spalding), 2 Morgan Crosbie (St George’s), 3 Lucas Kokocinski (PRA); Under-16 Boys Level Two – 1 Owen Brabbs (Alford), 2 Kyle Davidson (PRA); Under-19 Girls Level One – 1 Mia Hallam (Spalding), 2 Chloe Ridley (KSHS), 3 Rachel French (Horncastle); Under-19 Girls Level Two – 1= Kinzi Stokes (Spalding), 1= Chloe Goy (Walton), 3 Aimee Clements (Walton).