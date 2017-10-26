GYMNASTICS: Student Alisha’s bronze earns her county place

Have your say

Priory Ruskin Academy student Alisha Shepherd secured a place in the regional gymnastics finals.

Alisha, who trains at Witham Hill Gymnastics Club in Lincoln, was competing at Lincoln Gymnastics Club on Sunday in the Floor and Vault County Championships.

Alisha scored a solid 11.367 for her vault and 11.150 for her floor routine, earning her a bronze medal. She missed out on silver position by just .05 points.

Alisha, 14, was competing in the 14-plus year category in a tough competition of 23 girls.

She will be competing for the Lincolnshire team in November.