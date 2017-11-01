HOCKEY: Leadenham club enjoys good weekend

It was a good weekend for Leadenham Hockey Club, with three wins from four matches.

Away from home, the men’s third team picked up a valuable victory which sees them edge into the top half of the 6(NWN) table. Henry Young and Will South grabbed the goals in a 2-1 win over Louth 2nd.

For the ladies, young goalkeeper Millie Armond picked up her third clean sheet for the season in a 3-0 victory over Alford 2nd. Rosie Campbell got the girls off the mark with a smart deflection, followed by goals from Katie Ireland and Katherine Price.

The men’s seconds also came up against an Alford side, beating their second string 6-1 at home.

The match was a scrappy affair, epitomised by Jack Cullen’s second half goal which took no fewer than four attempts to cross the line. Morgan Bevis, Matt Ortyl (2), Ant Chapman and James Ireland rounded off the scoring in a result which doesn’t reflect how evenly matched the game was.

Finally, the men’s firsts fell to a heavy defeat at home to March Town 1st. Charlie Cade and Ian Sanderson combined well to pull a goal back, but it proved no more than a consolation against a dominant March side who sit joint top of Division 3(NW).

The club offers it thanks to all the umpires and their sponsors Mountain Skip Hire

Results: Division 3 NW – LHC M1 1 March Town M1 5; Division 4 NWN – Alford L2 0 LHC L1 3; Division 6 NWN –LHC M2 6 Alford M2 1, Louth M2 1 LHC M3 2.