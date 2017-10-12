HOCKEY: Leadenham club men’s seconds enjoy convincing win

Have your say

Following last week’s bye, Leadenham Hockey Club men’s second string returned to action against Louth 2nd.

Eight different goal scorers contributed to a comprehensive victory, including both central defenders Neil Baldwin and Jason Tholen. Andy Carter, Ian Sanderson, Ben Huggins, Ant Chapman, James Ireland and Will Dean also got their names on the scoresheet.

Leadenham men’s firsts fielded a revamped and youthful forward line, including young Lincolnshire players Jack Cullen and Greg Amess, but unfortunately fell to a 2-0 defeat against Cambridge City 4th.

City of Peterborough 8th were unable to capitalise on Nick Mountain’s temporary second half dismissal as Leadenham 3rd battled out a tough draw.

Henry Young’s two goals and another from Max Cullen securing the newest squad a good point against experienced and well-drilled opposition.

And Leadenham ladies continued their unbeaten start to the season, but lost their clean sheet streak against a determined Spalding 3rd.

Emily Smith and Katie Ireland once again came up with the goods to bring home all three points.

Results: Divison 3 NW – Cambridge City M4th 2 Leadenham M1st 0; Division 4 NWN – Leadenham L1st 2 Spalding L3rd 1; Division 6 NWN – Leadenham M2nd 8 Louth M2nd 0, Leadenham M3rd 3 City of Peterborough M8th 3.

Leadenham Hockey Club would like to express its thanks to all the match umpires and their sponsors Mountain Skip Hire.