HOCKEY: Leadenham ladies continued to impress

Three Leadenham Hockey Club teams were in action at the weekend, with the men’s second string enjoying an early season bye week.

Once again Leadenham Ladies led the way with another exhilarating performance, this time against Bourne Deeping 3rd. Lena Wilkinson, Ciara Wright and Sophie Gretton scored their first senior league goals, Flo Ireland added another and Katie Ireland bagged four.

Two games into the season and Sophie Walker’s team have scored an eye-watering 18 goals while conceding none.

Close encounters were the order of the day for the men’s teams. Leadenham firsts edged a tight contest against Spalding 2nd, Ian Sanderson opening his account for the season, to secure three points.

Leadenham 3rd conceded late in the first half which was just enough to see Bourne Deeping 6th to a hard fought victory.

Despite the result, a number of positives could be drawn from the performance, in particular that of young defender Freddie Naylor.

Results: Divison 3 NW – Leadenham Men 1st 1 Spalding Men 2nd 0; Division 4 NWN – Leadenham Ladies 1st 8 Bourne Deeping Ladies 3rd 0; Division 6 NWN – Leadenham Men 3rd 0 Bourne Deeping 6th 1.

The club would like to offer its continued thanks to all the umpires and their sponsors, Mountains Skip Hire.