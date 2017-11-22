HOCKEY: Leadenham ladies return to action with victory

Leadenham Hockey Club ladies were back in action after a restful bye week and looked full of energy on their return.

Three first half goals (Emily Smith, Katherine Price, Florence Ireland) were demonstrative of a dominant performance against Long Sutton 2nd. Smith had a goal disallowed in the second half but Katie Ireland was on hand to add a fourth and seal three points.

The men’s first XI travelled to Peterborough and, under the watchful eye of coach Ross Booth, twice fought back from behind to grab a valuable away point. Neil Ireland and Sam McAllister scored the goals.

Finally, the first Leadenham HC derby took place as the newly formed men’s thirds took on the table topping second string.

Ant Chapman (4), Sam Darling (3), James Ireland (2), Joe Beardall and Dale Line scored for the seconds in what was a comprehensive victory for the promotion chasers. The score, however, did not reflect a very strong performance from the third team, with a number of young and talented players catching the eye and highlighting the club’s positive future.

The club offers its thanks to all the umpires and their sponsor Mountain Skip Hire.

Results: Division 3 NW – CoP M4 2 LHC M1 2; Division 4 NW – LHC L1 4 Long Sutton L2 0; Division 6 NWN – LHC M3 0 LHC M2 11.