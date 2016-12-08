HOCKEY: Leadenham men’s seconds record resounding win

Men’s East League 6NW

Leadenham 2nd 6

Bourne Deeping 6th 0

In a resounding victory for Leadenham’s second string, Anthony Chapman and veteran James Ireland both scored hat tricks.

Leadenham man of the match was Ben Russell.

Men’s East League 3NW

Leadenham 1st 1

City of Peterborough 4th 2

It was a disappointing result after Leadenham played some excellent hockey in the first half.

Unfortunately, they could not sustain this for a full 70 minutes and CoP scored in the final minutes to take the victory.

Leadenham’s goal scorer was Sam Miles and man of the match was Dan Cade.

Ladies’ East League 4NW

Leadenham 4

City of Peterborough 4th 2

A strong performance from Leadenham ladies kept them equal top of the league as they enter the Christmas break.

Leadenham goal scorers were Kate Ireland, Hannah McCann, Sarah Taylor and Flo Ireland, whilst player of the match was Zoe Dunnett.