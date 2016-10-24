HOCKEY: Leadenham teams battle out local derbies

It was a weekend of local derby matches for all the Leadenham Hockey Club teams.

Men’s East League 3NW

Leadenham 1st 4

Long Sutton 2nd 5

A closely-fought match ended with a last minute goal for Long Sutton to win the game.

Leadenham goal scorers were Jack Ashton, Benji Groom and Sam Macallister (2).

Men’s East League 6NW

Leadenham 2nd 2

Spalding 4th 7

Leadenham were well beaten against a well-organised and experienced Spalding team.

Leadenham goal scorers were James Ireland and Ant Chapman.

Ladies’ East League 4NW

Long Sutton 2nd 1

Leadenham 5

A strong away performance by Leadenham ladies who continue their winning form.

Leadenham goal scorers were Emily Smith, Katie Ireland (3) and Kath Price.

Lincolnshire County Championship Competition

Bourne Deeping 1st 5

Leadenham 1st 3

A tough draw for Leadenham against a team who play in East 1NW, two leagues higher than Leadenham.

A surprisingly closely-fought match with some strong defending and counter-attacking from Leadenham.

Bourne Deeping took their chances and converted three penalty corners in the second half to earn them the win.

Leadenham goal scorer was David Overton with a hat trick.

