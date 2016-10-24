HOCKEY: Leadenham teams battle out local derbies

It was a weekend of local derby matches for all the Leadenham Hockey Club teams.
Men’s East League 3NW
Leadenham 1st 4
Long Sutton 2nd 5
A closely-fought match ended with a last minute goal for Long Sutton to win the game.
Leadenham goal scorers were Jack Ashton, Benji Groom and Sam Macallister (2).
Men’s East League 6NW
Leadenham 2nd 2
Spalding 4th 7
Leadenham were well beaten against a well-organised and experienced Spalding team.
Leadenham goal scorers were James Ireland and Ant Chapman.
Ladies’ East League 4NW
Long Sutton 2nd 1
Leadenham 5
A strong away performance by Leadenham ladies who continue their winning form.
Leadenham goal scorers were Emily Smith, Katie Ireland (3) and Kath Price.
Lincolnshire County Championship Competition
Bourne Deeping 1st 5
Leadenham 1st 3
A tough draw for Leadenham against a team who play in East 1NW, two leagues higher than Leadenham.
A surprisingly closely-fought match with some strong defending and counter-attacking from Leadenham.
Bourne Deeping took their chances and converted three penalty corners in the second half to earn them the win.
Leadenham goal scorer was David Overton with a hat trick.
Thank you to all umpires and to club sponsor Mountain Skip Hire.