HOCKEY: Leadenham teams begin season

All four Leadenham Hockey Club teams were in action on the opening weekend of the season.

Leadenham men’s first XI started brightly but faded after 10 minutes and fell to defeat against Kettering firsts. Dan Cade scored a consolation goal.

That result was reversed as Leadenham men’s second string faced off against Spalding 5th and took an early lead in Divison 6 NWN.

Captain Ant Chapman and club president James Ireland scored a brace apiece. A late penalty flick denied the home team a clean sheet.

League debutants Leadenham 3rd fielded a strong mix of youth and experience as they got off to a perfect start.

Goals from Morgan Bevis and Dean Newell were supported by a clean sheet to secure an impressive victory against Alford 2nd.

The most impressive performance of the week came from Leadenham ladies’ first XI, particularly Emily Smith who bagged five goals.

Last season’s top scorer Katie Ireland added a hat trick and Zoe Dunnett contributed two more to round off a comprehensive 10-0 defeat of Woodhall Spa.

Results: Division 3 NW – Kettering 1st XI 4 Leadenham 1st XI 1; Division 4 NWN – Leadenham ladies 1st XI 10 Woodhall Spa ladies 1st XI 0; Division 6 NWN – Leadenham 2nd XI 4 Spalding 5th XI 1, Leadenham 3rd XI 2 Alford 2nd XI 0.

Leadenham HC thanked all the umpires and club sponsors Mountains Skip Hire.