HOCKEY: Leadenham third team record back to back victories

Leadenham Hockey Club third team secured back to back wins for the first time and a hugely significant three points.

Long Sutton 3rd had only dropped points once this season, against Leadenham 2nd, but a stout team performance from the thirds brought a 2-1 victory against the former league leaders. Tom Cade shone in a typically resolute performance from the defence, while Neil Ireland was on hand to convert chances into goals.

This resulted provided the seconds with an opportunity to secure top spot in Division 6 (NWN). Spalding is a difficult place to pick up points, but the seconds produced some of the most fluid attacking hockey of the season to win 6-0.

Will Hill, Jack Cullen (2), Ant Chapman, and Matt Ortyl (2) were the goal scorers. This also marked the third clean sheet for Simon Chambers and the league’s best defence who have only conceded three across six matches.

The men’s firsts also made the trip to Spalding but struggled after allowing two early goals. A man-of-the-match performance from defender Ben Lane stemmed the tide, and captain Sam Macallister kept a cool head to net a penalty flick, but the match finished 2-1 to the hosts.

Finally, still unbeaten Leadenham Ladies retain their narrow advantage at the top of division 4 (NW) after a draw with Bourne Deeping 2’s. Prolific goal scorer Katie Ireland opened the scoring with a hit on her reverse, but Bourne scored either side of half time to take the lead. Sophie Gretton sealed a point late on however as her shot found the net despite a touch from Bourne’s ‘keeper.

The club offers it thanks to all the umpires and its sponsors Mountain Skip Hire.

