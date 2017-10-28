HOCKEY: Male and female Leadenham teams both secure a point on the road

Leadenham Hockey Club men’s third team were given the chance to rest after their tough away encounter at Spalding, with a scheduled bye week. That left three sides in action at the weekend.

The men’s firsts secured a point away from home at St Neots. Neil Ireland marked his return to first team hockey by finding the net, and Ian Sanderson continued his scoring run.

Leadenham ladies were missing several key players for their away trip to Louth, but also came away with a point following Gail Hutchings’ goal. This result sees them remain within touching distance of Peterborough who currently lead Division 4 (NWN) by two points.

Finally, the men’s second XI continued their push for promotion with a 4-0 win over Bourne Deeping 5th.

Jack Cullen started the scoring with a neat flick, followed by man-of-the match winner Andy Carter’s firm drive. Veteran forward James Ireland celebrated his birthday in style with goals in both halves to secure another three points.

The second string currently sit at the top of Division 6 (NWN) with a game in hand over rivals Long Sutton.

The club expressed its thanks to all of the umpires and its sponsors Mountain Skip Hire.

Results: Divison 3 NW – St Neots M1 2 Leadenham M1 2; Division 4 NWN – Louth L2 1 Leadenham L1 1; Division 6 NWN – Leadenham M2 4 Bourne Deeping M5 0, Leadenham M3 - bye.