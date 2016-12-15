INDOOR BOWLS: Club President’s team wins annual Sleaford match against ladies

Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club’s traditional annual Club President versus Lady President match was played last week, resulting in a win for the Club President’s team by 143 to 100 in a game enjoyed by all 48 bowlers.

On rink one, the men’s set consisted of Peter Annison, Nigel Moxon, John Richardson and Doug Stobart as skip. The ladies were represented by Diane Watson, Patricia Rands, Sheila Barr and Rhoda Wing as their skip.

The men took the early lead to be 10-4 up after five ends. By the 10th end, the gap had widen slightly to 19-9 and continued in that vein to leave them victors by 30-19.

A close match took place on rink two where the men’s set of Alan Horne, Colin Lambert, Bas Gilbert with Michael Wareham in charge were against the ladies’ set of Carole Richardson, Catherine Welsh, Barbara Polley and Lily Searle as their skip. There was nothing to choose between either team until the last three ends when the men secured victory by one shot 17-16.

Rink three saw Ken Searle, Derek Barr, Roy Barnes with Ron Pointon in charge playing against Sue Pointon, Joan Knights, Rose Clapton and Pauline Hansen as skip. The ladies couldn’t match the scoring rates of the men who delivered some big shots on a number of ends to finish 34-16.

Helen Quirke, playing on rink four with her set of Eileen Chambers, Chris Espinosa and Barbara Barnes, were the one victorious set for the Lady President, defeating Terry Wallis’s set of Gordon Chamberlain, Ken Allen and Andrew Morris 21-15; in fact, the ladies led from the very first end to the last.

Rink five had Larry Davies’s team of Bill Stevenson, Kim Callow and Bob McKie playing against Gillian Annison’s set of Janet Horne, Ann Darwin and Joan Gilbert. The men started well then fell behind 3-5, and the ladies exerted further pressure to widen the gap to 4-8 after 10 ends. The 11th end produced six shots for the men’s set who then proceeded to score heavily to close the game out 32-14.

The show game was played on rink six where the Club President’s set played against the Lady President’s set. The teams were Malcolm Brett, Keith Richards, Ken Whiteside and President Gerald Pask against Carol Wallis, Lady President Jenny Elphick, Jackie Wareham and Sheila Pratt.

The ladies took an early lead, then the men levelled at 6-6 and continued opening a narrow gap, only for the ladies to level the score again. Both sets were swapping shots and going into the 20th end the ladies were leading 14-12. But the President’s set scored three shots on the last end to win in a superb match, 15-14.