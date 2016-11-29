INDOOR BOWLS: Dysart Park team triumph in Sencit Gala

Grantham Indoor Bowls Club’s Sencit Gala was won by the set of Dysart Park A who consisted of L. Bainbridge, F. Evans and J. Hobbs.

Prizes were given out by club president N. Smith who also presented the Dysart Park captain L. Bainbridge with the trophy.

Lincolnshire Mixed League

Grantham 89

Dunholme 77

K Aldridge G Parrish R Murphy R Turnbull beat B Ryan B Golland B Lyon J Stimpson 22-14, C Hodgson D Sykes I Cole J Lewis beat M Voase L Bryson R Goodyear K Woffinden 25-15, L Appleyard H Whatley B Marston M Appleyard lost to S Skipworth D Baker P Burgess G Picksley 13-20, P Greer I Ludwig A Ludwig M Bailey beat M Hilton J Goodyear D Skipworth V Hilton 20-12, R Baxter S Dawes L Smith G Smith beat B Wikinson K Warwick R Sheperd K Shackleton 17-16.

Jack High

Barnstone 58

Long Bennington 28

R Spencer G Taylor J Parker beat P Griffiths S Griffiths J Morris 19-7, H McCandless J Quibell J McCandless beat K Kent J Hall J Orrey 16-12, R Harris S Wrate R Smith beat T Kent J Morris G Hall 23-9.

Arnoldfield 38

Knipton 73

N Pantling A Stafford C Goodley lost to J Sharpe G Sharpe K Noble 16-20, J Searle S Dawes B Shores lost to B Hollingworth D Mitchell W Leadenham 14-22, P Gallagher R Claxton S Allcorn lost to B Wadsworth L Smith G Smith 8-31.

n The club’s Men’s President team take on the Ladies’ President this Sunday, starting at 2pm.