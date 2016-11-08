INDOOR BOWLS: Grantham area competition results round-up

Jack High
Bottesford 50
Knipton 58
B Hawes R Paine M Warner lost to K Abbs A Ripley P Sherdown 21-24, R Barnes J Russel J Millington lost to L Smith D Abernethy G Smith 14-20, V Palmer S Barnes R Hibbert beat J Baker J Baker B Hollingworth 15-14.
Sencit League
Grantham 47
Dysart Park 43
J Wyles D Lester P Royce J Kime beat J Waterall L Thompson A Briggs R Murphy 14-10, J Baker G Solesbury K Solesbury P Hainsworth beat G Kemp D Glover J Hobbs B Roberts 15-14, J Kime J Baker L Appleyard M Appleyard beat L Bainbridge B Cox A Collins F Evans 18-17.
Arnoldfield 45
Barnstone 34
K Germany A Slade L Smith G Smith beat P Jacques D Hazard J Parker J McCandless 14-12, J Harley P Burton J Gowler D Gowler beat J Hogg R Spencer G Taylor R Smith 14-11, D Slade J Burton G Parrish B Marston beat H McCandless W Snowdon P Greer L Payling 17-11.
Friendly
Grantham 96
Melton Mowbray 71
J Asher P Burton T Asher beat K Renshaw R Thope L Woodcock 21-13, L Appleyard D Lester M Appleyard beat M Shaw R Radford B Shaw 21-7, J Hall L Smith G Smith drew with T Harris P Murry R Radford 9-9, K Aldrige P Riches G Hall beat P Wright D Hudson N Evatt 15-12, R Moore J Baker F Evans beat D Renshaw V James B James 16-11, J Baker J Burton J Wyles lost to R Wallbanks R Johnson C Thompson 10-19.
l Names still required for the Browning Suzuki-sponsord Gala on November 20 and the away game at Boston on November 19.