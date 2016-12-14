INDOOR BOWLS: Grantham beat Melton in friendly

Friendly

Grantham 67

Melton Mowbray 61

L Appleyard D Lester M Appleyard lost to P Murray E Warrington N Warrington 10-11, L Smith D Mitchell G Smith lost to K Toon D Hudson P Higgs 8-15, Ju Baker Jo Baker B Hollingworth lost to B Shaw R Thorpe E Radford 15-16, R Moore P Tinkler F Evans beat R Wallbank R Johnson C Thompson 19-8, J Asher N Tinkler T Asher beat P Harris R Radford L Woodcock 15-11.

Sencit League

Barnstone 30

Grantham 58

H McCandless R Spencer P Greer G Taylor lost to L Appleyard D Lester B Hollingworth M Appleyard 11-19, J Hogg W Snowdon P Morley R Smith lost to H Culpin J Baker P Hainsworth S Beardsley 8-24, P Jaques D Hazard A Cullen J McCandless lost to J Baker G Solesbury K Solesbury P Sheardown 11-15

Jack High League

Vacu-Lug 47

Bingham A 34

I Richardson H Mumby B Allen beat P Hornby G Moncaster B Morris 11-13, J Bainbridge M Allen M Eurich beat J Tyler J Meakin I Cole 17-10, R Barker J Franklin M Parker beat C Hodgson P Greer D Kirk 19-11.

Bottesford 41

Grantham 60

J Warterall R Payne M Wariner lost to P Hainsworth R Sowerby T Asher 16-23, R Barnes J Russell J Mullington lost to T Sumner R Sumner Jay Lewis 12-20, V Palmer S Barnes R Hibbert lost to I Ludwig A Ludwig Joe Lewis 13-17.

Lincolnshire Over-60s League

Lincoln 118

Grantham 78

C Richardson R Payne T Asher I Lord lost to P Smith P Searsom P Simpson P Marsholl 10-26, T Sumner J Wyles C Goodley B Allen beat P Roe I Thomas S Wingad M McGowan 26-12, D Abernethy S Potts H Mumby J Lewis lost to B Brown J Harris D Caley S East 17-23, K Germany J Eslick I Cole R Turnbull lost to R Thompson C Wall R Archer C Blanchard 14-30, D Holton C Jones P Clarke D Hill lost to D Cheeseman R Watling S Herburn P Wallhead 11-28.

Grantham 107

Stamford 90

K Germany G Parrish I Cole R Turnbull beat T Christe G Corby M Owen J Geary 21-7, C Richardson R Payne T Asher I Lord beat R Tudlin D Veasey D Herflemed D Henshaw 24-14, T Sumner J Wyles C Goodley B Allen beat W Kettle T Freeman R Harvey K Vinter 28-12, D Holton C Jones N Smith D Hill lost to M Dye T Weaver M Smith A March 13-33, D Abernethy P Jaques J Kime J Lewis lost to A Lonslow R Graham P Banks A Horton 21-24.

Lincolnshire Mens Legue

Lincoln 123

Grantham 84

P Hainsworth R Barrett M Bailey Jay Lewis lost to R Jackson G Esberger D Sayman G Wood 18-25, M LeHair I Cole J Meakins A Berridge lost to M Nott S Taylor B Day C Barks 14-31, T Sumner J Kime C Dexter T Berridge lost to N Blinton R Jessim D Jone J Withers 18-19, R Barker M Parker M Eurich B Allen lost to M Racham S James G Smith K Richardson 18-26, R Lewis G Parrish R Hibbert Joe Lewis beat D Brammer S Pillen D Hepworth S Eigh 16-12.

n Don’t forget the New Year’s Day Round Robin compeition – time to shake off the post-Christmas blues.

Membership 2017 forms are out now, with no joining fee for new members and three weeks’ free coaching sessions included.