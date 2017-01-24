INDOOR BOWLS: Grantham club Men’s President team triumph by reduced winning margin

Grantham Indoor Bowling Club’s second match between the two presidents’ teams once again go the way of the men, albeit by a smaller winning margin than their first encounter.

Ladies’ President 88

Men’s President 112

J Kime R Sumner H Whatley R Baxter beat C Tuckwood J Eslick P Riches M Appleyard 19-15, M Palmer D Lester B Patten P Royce beat K Germany D Lester N Tinkler I Cole 25-12, M Culpin C McCarol L Appleyard S Beardsley lost to D Abernethy N Baxter J Kime J Lewis 11-15, C Davies G Solesbury J Hall G Keasley lost to T Sumner S Potts B Allen N Smith 17-25, M Clarke J Potts E Hoare P Greer lost to P Hainsworth D McCarroll C Goodley B Sowerby 8-27, J Hobbs A Eslick L Smith M Goodchild lost to G Hall J Tinkley T Asher G Smith 8-18.

Friendly

Grantham 74

Melton Mowbray 72

K Aldridge R Baxter G Hall lost to B Alock R Thorpe T Harris 10-13, R Moore P Tinkler F Evans beat M Culpin V James B Jame 13-8, L Smith D Mitchell G Smith lost to P Wallbanks R Johnson C Thompson 14-21, J Baker B Shaw B Hollingsworth beat M Shaw R Radford B Shaw 15-7, J Asher K Germany T Asher beat C Lomax M Lomax E Warrington 9-8, L Appleyard J Burton M Appleyard lost to P Hesketh B Rippin E Radford 13-15.

Jack High

Knipton 27

Vacu-Lug 69

L Steptoe B Hollingsworth K Noble Lost to R barker V Wendon J Franklin 7-23, J Sharpe J Sharpe P Sheardown lost to A Berridge I Richardson B Allen 7-22, D Abernethy A Ripley W Leadenham lost to M Allen J Bainbridge M Eurich 13-23.

Arnoldfield 67

Bottesford 31

R Giles M Brett S Allcorn beat B Hawes B Barns R Hibbert 15-12, N Pantling P Edwards I Lord beat R Barnes J Millington M Warner 35-6, B Stevenson A Stafford C Goodley beat R Payne J Russell V Birtles 17-13.

Lincolnshire Over-60s League

Grantham 96

Skegness 103

D Holton C Jones I Cole D Hill lost to K Green M Baines R Ferrier B Bateman 16-21, R Payne K Germany T Asher I Lord beat R Good B Dennis G Hill C Scott 22-15, T Sumner R Smith C Goodley B Allen beat S Foley A Brooks P Hopkins P Shord 20-15, D Abernethy P Clarke J Kime N Smith beat A Rylins A Naywood D Lome R Burnett 29-19, C Richarson S Potts G Hall R Turnbull lost to K Findley M Nowdol J Hudson R Rankin 9-33.

l Grantham IBC host the School of Excellence for the county’s junior bowlers on Sunday, starting at 10am. Spectators welcome.