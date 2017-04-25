Search

INDOOR BOWLS: Grantham season winners lift trophies

Ladies' Singles champion C. Hodgson receives her trophy from ladies' president G. Keasley.

Ladies' Singles champion C. Hodgson receives her trophy from ladies' president G. Keasley.

0
Have your say

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club’s season is over and the silverware has been presented.

League winning teams for 2016/17:

Men's Singles champion Mathew Orrey with his son and the trophy.

Men's Singles champion Mathew Orrey with his son and the trophy.

Mornings, Div 1 – Lazys R Lewis, Div 2 – Pilgrims J Morris, Div 3 – Earlybirds W Johnson; Afternoons, Div 1 – Matjac T Asher, Div 2 – Buttercross C Hodgson, Div 3 – Colsterways M Needham; Evenings, Div 1 – Buttercross C Hodgson, Div 2 – Allsorts W Johnson; Late EBA – Boxers J Lewis; EBF – Perchersons D Rainsford; Ladies’ – Bluebells R Murphy; Australian Pairs, Div 1 – Canaries B Allen, Div 2 – Robins R Atter; Jack High League – Grantham; Sencit League – Grantham.

Individual club winners:

Men’s Pairs – N Orrey R Orrey; Mixed Pairs – M Pullin P Thompson; Novice Pairs – R Sumner T Asher; Ladies’ Pairs – C Hodgson R Murphy; Men’s Club Triples – J Lewis M Eurich N Smith; Novice Triples – G Smith L Smith S Bailey; Men’s Rinks – N Orrey R Orrey S Harrison M Orrey; Men’s Singles – Mathew Orrey; Ladies’ Singles – C Hodgson.