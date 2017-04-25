INDOOR BOWLS: Grantham season winners lift trophies

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club’s season is over and the silverware has been presented.
League winning teams for 2016/17:
Mornings, Div 1 – Lazys R Lewis, Div 2 – Pilgrims J Morris, Div 3 – Earlybirds W Johnson; Afternoons, Div 1 – Matjac T Asher, Div 2 – Buttercross C Hodgson, Div 3 – Colsterways M Needham; Evenings, Div 1 – Buttercross C Hodgson, Div 2 – Allsorts W Johnson; Late EBA – Boxers J Lewis; EBF – Perchersons D Rainsford; Ladies’ – Bluebells R Murphy; Australian Pairs, Div 1 – Canaries B Allen, Div 2 – Robins R Atter; Jack High League – Grantham; Sencit League – Grantham.
Individual club winners:
Men’s Pairs – N Orrey R Orrey; Mixed Pairs – M Pullin P Thompson; Novice Pairs – R Sumner T Asher; Ladies’ Pairs – C Hodgson R Murphy; Men’s Club Triples – J Lewis M Eurich N Smith; Novice Triples – G Smith L Smith S Bailey; Men’s Rinks – N Orrey R Orrey S Harrison M Orrey; Men’s Singles – Mathew Orrey; Ladies’ Singles – C Hodgson.