INDOOR BOWLS: Grantham teams lose in Lincs leagues

Lincolnshire Mixed League

Grantham 67

Lincoln A 140

C McCarroll A Eslick N Tinkler G Hall lost to J Payne P Smith K Payne J Withers 12-26, P Tinkler P Greer M LeHair C Goodley beat P Lynn J Bell K Bell D Lynn 19-18, M Barrett J Eslick L Smith G Smith lost to K Stainer J Brown P Wallhead D Cross 5-42, D Sykes D McCarroll R Baxter J Pask lost to M Taylor J Scrayfield D Skayman K Draper 11-33, H Whatley G Parrish J Hall M Appleyard lost to B Brown S Gurney S Simpson T Walker 20-21.

Lincolnshire Over-60s League

Grantham 94

Lincoln 110

D Holton D Abernethy T Asher I Lord lost to R Elvidge B Dunstone J Thomas M McGowan 13-21, T Sumner R Smith C Goodley B Allen beat B Brown M Dagostino O Ward J Harris 27-16, P Jaques S Marshall R Payne M Appleyard lost to P Smith J Campbell S Sherburn P Wallhead 20-22, C Jones P Clarke G Hall J Kime lost to T Streeter P Scordale T Wotton L Rex 18-32, N Tinkler C Richardson I Cole J Lewis lost to R Thompson J French P Roe P Lowe 16-19.

l The County Ladies Trudy Bates final was won by Lincoln Ladies by a small margin over Spalding

l Grantham Outdoor Bowling Club’s green opens on Green Lane (near Sainsbury’s) tomorrow (Saturday), from 11am till 4pm.

Half price membership for all new members will be available on the day at £20.

The Australian Pairs Gala takes place on Sunday from 10am for those that want to have a look.