INDOOR BOWLS: This season’s Sencit League is won by Grantham

Sencit League

Over the season’s games, the overall trophy winners for 2016/17 are Grantham.

Dysart Park 43

Barnstone 63

J Waterall G Kemp R Barrett A Briggs lost to J Cullen P Greer L Payling B Morris 9-24, P Tinkler J Hobbs A Collins F Evans lost to J Hogg P Robinson R Morley R Smith 20-22, L Bainbridge R Chesterton R Dingley B Roberts lost to P Jaques W Snowdon G Taylor J Parker 14-17.

Grantham 45

Dysart Park 53

I Ludwig K Solesbury A Ludwig S Beardsley beat J Waterall S Potts L Thompson A Briggs 24-10, B Hollingsworth Ju Baker P Royce P Sheardown beat M LeHair R Chesterton N Tinkler B Roberts 15-14, L Appleyard J Baker P Hainsworth M Appleyard lost to P Tinkler L Bainbridge A Collins F Evans 6-29.

Arnoldfield 46

Barnstone 46

C McCarroll A Slade L Smith G Smith beat P Jaques P Greer A Cullen J Parker 21-15, D Slade K Germany B Marston M Goodchild lost to J Hogg P Robinson R Morley G Taylor 8-21, J Gowler P Burton J Harley D Gowler beat H McCandless W Snowdon L Payling J McCandless 17-10

Lincolnshire Over-60s League

Grantham 103

Boston 99

D Abernethy K Germany G Hall N Smith lost to R Thacker R Reeson R Woods G Hordstoff 12-25, N Tinkler C Richardson I Cole J Lewis beat D Allen S Lawrence J Nicholson J Moore 34-14, T Sumner R Smith C Goodley B Allen lost to J Benton K Cook A Hill A Dennett 18-19, P Jaques J Wyles R Payne D Hill beat G Phillips S Gallichan A West B Thompson 26-12, C Jones P Clarke T Asher I Lord lost to B Reeson B Lody D Sill P Flatters 13-29.

Lincolnshire Mixed League

Louth B 118

Grantham 88

M Cave P Hill C Love G Love lost to C Hodgson P Burton A Brailsford K Brailsford 18-24, J Hill I Bailey K Hasnip R lamb beat A Eslick N Tinkler L Smith G Smith 37-14, S Curbutt B Coultas P Stainton S Coultas beat L Appleyard H Whatley M LeHair M Appleyard 21-20, M Barker R Toyn B Toyn A McMaster beat M Culpin P Tinkler I Cole J Lewis 28-9, D Burgess S Brompton J Walker T Nielsen lost to D Sykes B Marston R Baxter J Pask 16-21.

l The Grantham indoor club hosts the Lincolnshire Ladies Trudy Bates Final on Tuesday at 1.30pm, when Lincoln will take on Spalding over five rinks. All support welcomed.

l Grantham outdoor green opening is on Saturday, April 22, with the. Australian Pairs Gala taking place the following day, starting at 10am.