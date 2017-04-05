Search

INDOOR BOWLS: This season’s Sencit League is won by Grantham

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club's Pat Wallwork Trophy winners Sylvia Hatcher, Shirley Beardsley and Gladys Solesbury.

Sencit League

Over the season’s games, the overall trophy winners for 2016/17 are Grantham.

Dysart Park 43

Barnstone 63

J Waterall G Kemp R Barrett A Briggs lost to J Cullen P Greer L Payling B Morris 9-24, P Tinkler J Hobbs A Collins F Evans lost to J Hogg P Robinson R Morley R Smith 20-22, L Bainbridge R Chesterton R Dingley B Roberts lost to P Jaques W Snowdon G Taylor J Parker 14-17.

Grantham 45

Dysart Park 53

I Ludwig K Solesbury A Ludwig S Beardsley beat J Waterall S Potts L Thompson A Briggs 24-10, B Hollingsworth Ju Baker P Royce P Sheardown beat M LeHair R Chesterton N Tinkler B Roberts 15-14, L Appleyard J Baker P Hainsworth M Appleyard lost to P Tinkler L Bainbridge A Collins F Evans 6-29.

Arnoldfield 46

Barnstone 46

C McCarroll A Slade L Smith G Smith beat P Jaques P Greer A Cullen J Parker 21-15, D Slade K Germany B Marston M Goodchild lost to J Hogg P Robinson R Morley G Taylor 8-21, J Gowler P Burton J Harley D Gowler beat H McCandless W Snowdon L Payling J McCandless 17-10

Lincolnshire Over-60s League

Grantham 103

Boston 99

D Abernethy K Germany G Hall N Smith lost to R Thacker R Reeson R Woods G Hordstoff 12-25, N Tinkler C Richardson I Cole J Lewis beat D Allen S Lawrence J Nicholson J Moore 34-14, T Sumner R Smith C Goodley B Allen lost to J Benton K Cook A Hill A Dennett 18-19, P Jaques J Wyles R Payne D Hill beat G Phillips S Gallichan A West B Thompson 26-12, C Jones P Clarke T Asher I Lord lost to B Reeson B Lody D Sill P Flatters 13-29.

Lincolnshire Mixed League

Louth B 118

Grantham 88

M Cave P Hill C Love G Love lost to C Hodgson P Burton A Brailsford K Brailsford 18-24, J Hill I Bailey K Hasnip R lamb beat A Eslick N Tinkler L Smith G Smith 37-14, S Curbutt B Coultas P Stainton S Coultas beat L Appleyard H Whatley M LeHair M Appleyard 21-20, M Barker R Toyn B Toyn A McMaster beat M Culpin P Tinkler I Cole J Lewis 28-9, D Burgess S Brompton J Walker T Nielsen lost to D Sykes B Marston R Baxter J Pask 16-21.

l The Grantham indoor club hosts the Lincolnshire Ladies Trudy Bates Final on Tuesday at 1.30pm, when Lincoln will take on Spalding over five rinks. All support welcomed.

l Grantham outdoor green opening is on Saturday, April 22, with the. Australian Pairs Gala taking place the following day, starting at 10am.