John Sparks into life to win the Greetham Past Captains’ event

Greetham Valley

Past Greetham Valley captains played their annual competition on the Lakes course on Friday, with the Bob Ford Trophy up for grabs.

Winners of the Ladies' and Seniors' Am-Am at Belton Park.

Scoring was good and the first three ball of George Grant, Shaun Denholm and Trevor Smith all scored 37 points.

Trevor missed out on a placing as George and Shaun finished secoond and third respectively on countback.

Nevertheless, as the only golfer to make a two on the day, Trevor was delighted with the financial reward he received for his tee shot at the sixth, which finished inches from the hole.

The overall winner was John Sparks, who also won last year, with a great score of 41 points, having scored 23 points on the front nine.

The Greetham Valley President’s Invitation Day, held on Sunday, brought more than 78 players to the club to contest a Texas Scramble, followed by lunch for the players and their partners.

Played on a beautiful day on the Lakes course, there were a host of prizes to be presented by president John Sparkes for juniors, ladies and men.

There was a wide variety of scores in the scramble, but the overall winners by a clear margin were Neil Crees, Alan Bennett, Steff Dutton and Nicola Toon with a great score of 57.6.

In second place were Dave Thompson, Neil Curtis, Adi Porter and Pat Jamieson with 60.5.

Individual winners of prizes for nearest the pins and longest drives were Kian Pearce and Luc Afflec for the juniors, Jackie Friend and Angela Wheeler for the ladies and Neil Crees and Rory Smith for the men.

The Ladies’ past captains also played for their Barbara Ford Trophy on a very blustery day.

The overall winner was Sheila Douty with 30 points, just beating Angela Wheeler on countback.

Sheila was disappointed to start and finish with double bogeys, but in between she put together a tidy round.

Angela had a very strong back nine, including a birdie on the 14th, but may have got overconfident following that as she sandwiched two pars with two failures to score.

Third place was taken by Cathy Steele with 28 points.

The Ladies’ knockout competitions have been resolved with Jackie Friend finishing as runner-up in both the singles and doubles competitions.

In the singles she was playing Kay Ropson.

Playing the 15th at two up, Jackie thought she had a chance to close the gap when Kay went into the trees, but she managed to thread a shot through the hazards onto the green to win with a par, thus leaving Jackie at dormie.

The match eventually finished on the 16th where Kay won 4&2.

In the doubles match Jackie was playing with Bev Dolman against Sheila Douty and Izzy Haughton, and this was even closer with the match standing at all square on the 17th tee.

Izzy produced a great drive and second shot to register a birdie, leaving Bev and Jackie to win the last hole to go to sudden death.

Both Jackie and Izzy went into the water, leaving Bev to putt for a win, but just missed and a half meant that the overall winners were Sheila and Izzy.

In the Douty Cup, played as a mixed pairs betterball competition, there was a win for Kay Ropson and Keith Childs with 43 points, just pipping Kathy and Tony Mould on 42 points.

The Seniors also played a stableford team competition on Monday on the Valley course, with the best two scores counting.

There was a tussle for second and third place before Bill Ormond, Keith Stafford and Gerry Mallagan were adjudged to have taken the silver podium position on countback from Stuart Dodd, John Dowding and Neil Bradbury.

Both teams scored 80 points.

The overall winning team with 83 points was Paul Clegg, Graham Smith and George Brand.

Stoke Rochford

Forty-five Stoke Rochford Seniors played the first round of their multi-round Winter Warmers in drawn teams of three.

This week’s competition was a Yorkshire Stableford, with the highest and lowest stableford scores on each hole combined.

The clear winners with 66 points were John Martindale, Roger Nicholls and Tom Keegan.

Second on count back with 61 points were Phil Hewes, David Hamilton and Phil White and third, also on 61 points, were Chris Woof, Greg Ewart and Clive Breedon.

Belton Park

Last week Belton Park Seniors welcomed their Stoke Rochford counterparts for the penultimate match of the year on the Ancaster Course.

This was a very tight match with the result in the balance until the last two games, but in the end the Belton team won 5-3.

Results (Stoke Rochford names first): Jim Price & Mike Nixon lost 4&3, Cliff Mills & Barry Mitchell won 3&1, Ernie Armstrong and Brian White won 7&6, Chris Woof & Trevor Harvey lost 5&4, Ken Taylor & Phil White lost 2 down, Tim Haward & Don Werner won 2&1, Eddie Plant & Alan Jessop lost 2&1, Mick Rance & Greg Ewart lost 4&3.

Ladies’ Captain Sheila Mason and Seniors’ Captain Alan Addis welcomed 10 teams of four to play the annual Am-Am competition over the Brownlow Course.

Considering the time of year, the weather was kind with the sun making an appearance for most of the day.

The competition amongst most of the teams was very close.

But with a superb score of 83 points the winning team of Sheila Mason, Denise Adam, Derek Little and Mike Bower finished four points ahead of their nearest rivals Gill Briggs, Grace Andrew, Howard Lockwood and John Carr.

Belton Woods

Belton Woods Ladies have continued to enjoy the early autumn sunshine and have participated in several competitions recently.

The October Stableford produced mixed weather with Wednesday bright and breezy and Saturday cold and wet.

Christine Birkett won the bronze division with 40 points and Carole Stothard the silver with 36.

The Jan McCullough team trophy, a pairs greensomes competition, was won by Elaine Lilley and Hnin Shein with 76.1.

Julie White and Becky Foster were second with 72.8.

Belton Woods Ladies also hosted a friendly match against Stoke Rochford on the Lakes course, played in a friendly spirit.

Belton Woods won the fixture 3.5-1.5.

Sudbrook Moor

There have been many first class rounds of competition golf at Sudbrook Moor.

Saturday’s October Monthly Medal was won with an impressive net scorecard from the unquestionable talent of Dan Reidy, in only his second year of the game.

Dan’s scorecard of 6 under CSS cut him 1.2 strokes down to 9.5.

Ronie Alipio, an 18 handicap, was runner-up, adrift by two shots, and since Saturday he is now playing off 16.

Keith Maclachlan will be delighted with his Best Gross Score prize and a cut to 6.5.

Keith clinched this achievement on a countback from two others on the same score - Martin Corby, a four handicap, and nett winner Dan Reidy.

Others who enjoyed a share of the prize table were Barry Pogson, Pete Armstrong, Jeff Ward, Malcolm Edwards, Sue Watson, Dave Sweeting and Kev Turner.

The Tuesday ladies have had Trophy-Time over the past three weeks.

The two-round memorial event, the Val Howseman Trophy, comprised a stableford round and, a week later, a medal round.

Eileen Plummer led the field with 38 stableford points, but it was Diane Leslie who came out top of the leaderboard with her steady first round, backed up with the strongest medal result.

On Tuesday of week three, the large field supported a charity trophy, The MBE Stableford, raising funds with forfeits, raffle and donations.

Sue Chambers took home the accolade of best scorecard and Chris Thompson won the prize for the Nearest the Pin on hole number six.

The Committee Team of Vice-Captain Simon Green, Darren Nicholson, Dave Guy and Colin Henfrey travelled to Toft Golf Club to enjoy the Am-Am format in the League end of season Captains’ Day, in which they finished a commendable fifth of 16 teams, just five points behind the overall winners.