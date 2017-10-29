MARTIAL ARTS: Grantham club’s Harley is black belt at 12 years old

Grantham King’s School Academy of Tae Kwon-Do is celebrating after 12-year-old Harley Ebb was promoted to first degree black belt.

Harley has been training for more than four years to achieve the prestigious grading, which took place in front of a team of six black belt world masters at the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain headquarters in Bristol.

Harley Ebb. Photo: Toby Roberts

During the examination, Harley had to show a range of self-defence skills whilst sparring and performing patterns (set sequences against imaginary opponents). Finally, he was required to answer questions on the military martial art.

Grantham instructor and eighth degree black belt Malcolm Scholes said he was pleased to see Harley mature and gain more confidence over the last few years.

