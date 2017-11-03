MEMORY LANE: Grantham’s ‘Electric’ darts marathon trio and hirsute village Butcher’s boys

Simply labelled ‘EMEB darts’, the old 1980s Journal photo, above, we presume is of players from the East Midlands Electricity Board, who we also assume played at the Electric Club in Commercial Road, Grantham.

The picture shows Sue Joyce and Maud May who scored over 100, 29 times, in 12 hours, and John Dodwell who scored over 100, 118 times, in 12 hours.

Butcher's

Even less is know about the second darts team photot, except that it is labelled ‘Butchers’, which we once again assume could refer to the Butcher’s Arms, Ancaster.

Again from the 1980s, long hair and moustaches were still clearly de rigeur.