Mini Orange team scoop a double win on their travels

Grantham Tennis Club’s Mini Orange players took part in two matches, hosted by Boston Tennis Club.

Marc Blake and Josh Mackender beat Horncastle B 5-0 and beat Deeping B 4-1.

Grantham’s Mixed Fourths travelled to Keyworth on Saturday afternoon for their first match of the winter season, and came away with a win by 75 games to 33.

The team was Colin Walton and Sheena Gordine, Martin Garratt with Sue Cox and Mike Roys and partner Lorraine Walton.

One of Grantham’s Men’s Autumn teams played at Eastagate in Lincoln.

Mike Roys and Mark Farmer played the singles and doubles.

After the singles the teams were tied at 1-1, but Grantham lost the doubles which meant they lost overall.

The other Autumn team played Grimsby at home.

Steve Wallace and Will Kappen won 2-1 after securing the doubles to complete victory.