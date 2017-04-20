MOTOCROSS: Watch classic bike racing at Sproxton this Sunday

Motocross race promoters, the Northampton Classic Club, are staging a colourful all-action event for solos and sidecars at Sproxton on Sunday (April 23).

The sound of thunder starts at 9.30am when practice gets under way. The first race is at 11am. Spectator admission is £5 including programme, under-16s free. Refreshments will be available on site.

The meeting includes round three of the Greeves Championship, led by Sam Heitman and Ricky Widdowson. Star riders include former grand prix sidecar motocross race winner Shaun Mallows who is blindingly fast.

Other top riders on classic machines from the golden era of the sport include Luke FitzJohn, Dave Goidley, and Steve and Terry Curtis, son and grandson of ex-works Matchless factory rider Dave Curtis.

“We had a great meeting at Sproxton last year, and we are expecting no holds barred action again on Sunday,” said event organiser Colin Hill whose mighty Classic Bike magazine-featured 620cc Mabsa single is being ridden by Dan Richardson.