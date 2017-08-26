MOTOR RACING: Bassingham’s Harvey to race remainder of IndyCar season

Bassingham racing driver Jack Harvey will compete in the final two races of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM).

Jack will drive the number seven Schmidt Peterson Motorsports AutoNation Sirus XM Honda at Watkins Glen International and Sonoma Raceway.

Following this year’s iconic Indianapolis 500, the IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen and the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma will mark the 24-year-old’s second and third career IndyCar starts, respectively.

Jack, who began his career racing karts at tracks such as Fulbeck and Brandon, will be rejoining the team with whom he captured six wins and 18 podium finishes in Indy Lights.

Jack said: “I’m delighted to have the chance to race in the Verzion IndyCar series again this year. The Indy 500 was an incredible experience, but it was disappointing to have our race end early due to something that was out of our control.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on track and I’m really pleased to rejoin everyone here at SPM. We had a lot of success together in Indy Lights, and I’m excited to be back with so many familiar faces.

“I’m really looking forward to getting on track at Watkins Glen, and although I haven’t driven there, it’s definitely been a bucket list track and one that I’ve been looking forward to driving on even before I came to America.

“I’m also looking forward to continuing the journey with AutoNation and Sirus XM – I wouldn’t be racing this season without them. I can’t thank them enough for their continued support and I hope to be able to bring home two solid results for the end of the year.”

SPM general manager Piers Phillips said the team was happy to welcome Jack back into the fold: “Jack’s done a great job for the team throughout his Indy Lights career, and we have been looking at ways of incorporating him into our IndyCar program, so it’s been wonderful to see it come to fruition. We look forward to finishing out the year with him.”

Jack’s SPM AutoNation Sirus XM Honda will take its first laps at The Glen which will be streaming live at racecontrol.indycar.com at 11am ET next Friday (September 1).