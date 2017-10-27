MOTOR RACING: Caythorpe driver looks to take title in final round in Catalunya

Last season Caythorpe’s Shaun Balfe went to the Catalunya circuit near Barcelona hoping to hold on to his team’s third place in the International GT Open Pro-Am Championship.

With another podium finish last time out, he now takes the Balfe Motorsport McLaren 650s GT3 to Spain as the championship leaders, with a 12 point advantage over his rivals.

“It would be nice get things settled with a good result in the first race and then just sit back,” Balfe said.

Balfe was previously the Spanish GT Champion in 2004, while co-driver Rob Bell won both the Blancpain Endurance title in 2016 and the Asian Le Mans Series GT crown, having previously taken two titles in the Le Mans Series GT2 and Formula Renault Winter series.

The weekend’s action will be streamed live on youtube and shown on the BT Sport channel.