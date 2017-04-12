MOTOR RACING: Harvey to race this year’s Indy 500 with Andretti team

Bassingham racing driver Jack Harvey will race at this year’s Indy 500 with the Andretti Autosport Indy Car team.

Harvey will drive the No 50 Honda for the 101st running of the iconic Indianapolis 500 next month.

The 23-year-old, who cut his teeth racing karts at Fulbeck and Brandon, has spent the last two years racing in the United States, competing in the Indy Lights, a feeder series for America’s biggest and most coveted single-seater racing competition – the Indy Car Series.

Harvey finished his rookie year in Indy Lights in second place, securing the same number of championship points as the winner and only losing out because the eventual winner had secured more second place finishes than Harvey. Harvey had another exceptional year in Indy Lights in 2015, again finishing runner-up and narrowly missing out on the top spot.

Harvey will join the reigning Indianapolis 500 champions Andretti Autosport for the iconic race on May 28. Having claimed race wins at both the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the Freedom 100 in 2015, Harvey is no stranger to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, however, the 2017 500-mile event will be his first Verizon IndyCar Series race as he will work to gain Rookie of the Year honours and add his likeness to the iconic Borg Warner Trophy.

“The Indy 500 is easily the biggest race I have entered in my career so far,” said Harvey. “It is one of the most iconic races in the world and I feel extremely privileged to be taking part in it. To have the opportunity to do this with one of the best teams on the grid - a team that has won two of the last three races there – is more than I could have dreamed of.

“We have been working incredibly hard over the last 18 months to make this happen and it’s hard to put into words what this means to me.

“I want to thank the whole Andretti Autosport team for this opportunity,” continued Harvey. “I also want to thank everyone that has supported me over my racing career, especially my family, friends, my manager, the Racing Steps Foundation, and everyone back home.

“Despite living in the States for the past two years, it is still an incredible feeling to have so much support from back in the UK. Finally, this wouldn’t be possible without the support of AutoNation, so I am very grateful for them helping me put this together.

“I also want to make a special mention of my uncle who sadly passed away suddenly in February. He was one of my biggest supporters, and would have been so happy to see me fulfill this dream. I will be racing for him on the 28th of May.”