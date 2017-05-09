MOTORCYCLING: Caythorpe’s classic biker Dixon rides well at Snetterton

Caythorpe racer Jason Dixon contested the third round of the Thundersport GB championship on the Snetterton 200 circuit last weekend.

Competing in the Golden Era Superbikes class, Jason found it difficult to get a clear lap amongst the large field of bikes in qualifying and had to settle for 12th on the grid for Saturday’s race one.

The bikes were held for long time on the grid which affected Jason’s Yamaha YZF 750 SP which began to get hot and starting to misfire. He briefly contemplated pulling out but got a clean start when the green flags dropped and enjoyed had a good, solid race, finishing in sixth.

Jason was caught napping at the start of the second race, finding himself passed by half a dozen riders before the first corner, but he battled back to to finish in a creditable seventh place.

Despite fitting wet tyres for Sunday morning’s warm-up, Jason lost the back end going into Murrays and down he went.

Jason commented: “The damage was minimal: foot-peg, gear lever, clutch lever, screen – and dented pride.”

Thirty minutes later, with lots of duct tape and cable ties, the Yamaha was ready for battle again.

In Sunday’s race one, Jason was unfortunate to let two riders past when he slowed to regain his rightful place following a yellow flag incident. But he put his head down and still managed to finish seventh.

The second race saw him finish sixth behind the number 14 Ducati 998, ridden by Brad Davey.

Speaking of the final race, Jason said: “Probably my best race of the year. I totally forgot about the earlier spill, the Yamaha hooked up well off the line and had a great battle.”

He currently lies sixth in the championship.

Jason thanked the following people and sponsors: Team Dixon (Aaron and Oliver), his fellow competitors for helping fix the bike to him me out on track, HPC Homes, HMT Motorcycle Tyres, Commercial Signs, Moto 46, RBM Industrial Supplies, and Ian Wilson from IRW Images.