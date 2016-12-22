MOTORSPORT: Club marks festive season with Marston grasstrack meeting

Trent Autograss Club is holding a special Christmas Pudding Race Meeting on Tuesday, December 27.

The club members decided to get together for a festive, fun race day at their usual venue of Grange Farm, Marston.

There will be the usual various classes of races, with cars decorated to reflect the festive nature of the event.

Christmas catering and various refreshments will keep everyone fed and watered.

Race car scrutineering begins at 8am and the first race should start at 10am, with the day running till around 3.30pm or 4pm.

Admission for spectators is £5 per person, with under-12s free.

For any further information, call 07454 393675.